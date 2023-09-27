"Tampons Do Not Break The Hymen" And Other Things Women Wish Men Knew About Periods

28. "Our personalities don’t change for five days a month. It irritates me when men disregard my genuine feelings and write them off as 'PMS.'"

"I remember being upset with a friend, and I told my husband about my feelings, and he said, 'I think you might just be tired or have PMS.' Like, what?! Being a person who menstruates doesn’t change my ability to do my job well, be a leader, think clearly, be rational or process emotions. I wish people would stop treating women like they’re disabled for one week a month."



– u/AlertOtter58



