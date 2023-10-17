24 Unknown Books That Readers Think Deserve Way More Attention

Is it just me, or does BookTook keep recommending the same ten books?
So, when u/ragebeeflord asked r/suggestmeabook, "What’s a more unknown book but you think is a 10/10?", I knew I had to share the replies.
1. The Daughter of Time by Josephine Tey.
2. Signs Preceding the End of the World by Yuri Herrera
3. The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fford
4. The Neanderthal Parallax trilogy by Robert J. Sawyer
5. The Star Diaries by Stanislav Lem
6. The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August by Claire North
7. Walkaway by Cory Doctorow
8. Life’s That Way by Jim Beaver
9. Cold Comfort Farm by Stella Gibbons
10. The Devil and the Dark Water by Stuart Turton
11. Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
12. Perla by Carolina De Robertis
13. The Wolf's Hour by Robert McCammon
14. Still Life by Sarah Winman
15. Cursed is the Blood by Jordyn A. Moretti
16. In the Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune
17. The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
18. Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
19. Like a Hole in the Head by Jen Banbury
20. Among The Thugs by Bill Buford
21. Vita Nostra by Maryna and Serhiy Dyachenko
22. The City of the Uncommon Thief by Lynne Bertrand
23. The Lost Steps by Alejo Carpentier
24. Shades of Grey by Jasper Fforde
Note: submissions have been edited for length/clarity.