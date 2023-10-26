17 Random Facts That Are So Bizarre They Sound Fake

The truth is stranger than fiction.
So, I decided to round up 17 facts to prove it. Happy scrolling!
2.
The longest human pregnancy was over a year long.
3.
There are way more than three states of matter.
4.
Graham crackers and cornflakes were created to make us less horny.
5.
The bananas your great-grandparents ate tasted radically different from the bananas we eat now.
6.
Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. only met once.
9.
Unlike other mammals, sloths can't fart.
10.
The oldest mummies aren't from Egypt.
11.
The song "1985" was written in 2004. A similarly titled song released today would be called "2004".
13.
On occasion, Canada is as cold as Mars (a planet that's further from the Sun and has a super thin atmosphere).
14.
You can tell if a foetus is going to be left or right-handed.
17.
The smell of lavender and pumpkin pie can increase penile blood flow by 40%.
You, after reading this list.