    Sometimes, it feels like every single movie has a sequel... Except for the movies you actually want to have sequels.

    Like, why are there five After movies and only one Princess Bride

    So, when I saw that Reddit user u/ByEthanFox asked if there was "a movie sequel that never got made that you still "miss" to this day?", I knew I had roundup some of the best responses!

    1. Dracula Untold

    "I wish we got sequels to Dracula Untold. I thought it was an interesting premise to see a depiction of Dracula we rarely get in mainstream film. I thought it had some real potential for additional stories." 

    – u/CosmicOutfield

    2. Monsters, Inc.

    "Don't y'all come at me talking about Monsters University, cause that's a prequel. I want to know what happens after Sully puts the last piece in the door, opens it, and hears 'Kitty?'"

    – u/casey12297

    3. Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

    "I really enjoyed Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, and I wish they'd made a The Restaurant at the End of the Universe film." – u/bflannery10

    "I recently re-read HGTTG, and was comparing it to the movie as I went. I feel that the movie perfectly captures the tone of the book. I also felt that the additions to the movie made sense in order to make the plot work on the screen, but was surprised by how much of the book came out in the movie word-for-word. It was a great adaptation, and I'm sad there wasn't more."

    – u/mryingster

    4. The Nice Guys

    "Just an enjoyable funny movie with good acting. Sadly, it bombed at the box office."

     – u/ggPat

    "Man, for real, a second Nice Guys would be fun as hell." 

    u/Cooper1977

    "Simply too much chemistry on screen in that movie." 

    – u/NoDuck1754

    5. Alita: Battle Angel

    "Awesome movie. Cliffhanger ending. There's been a small but vocal community trying to get them to make the sequel, but it's been up in the air for years. It sucks because the movie is great. The manga is awesome and could be turned into several movies."

     – u/whyambear

    6. The Shadow

    "I always wanted another round of The Shadow with Alec Baldwin. I know the movie didn't really come together, but there were a lot of great scenes and all the pieces were there to make something great."

    – u/Moonage_Icecream

    7. The Rocketeer

    "That's probably my all-time number one example just because the first one was so clearly an origin story, almost to a fault. We got about an hour of setup and sub-plot, some fun hijinks, and maybe a total of 20 minutes of actual costumed Rocketeer action.

    A sequel with a bigger budget could've dived right into the good stuff and taken it to the next level. Instead, the best we've gotten was 30 years of nothing and then a little kids cartoon."

    – u/mrjake118

    8. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

    "My inner 12-year-old still wishes for League of Extraordinary Gentlemen 2."

    – u/riegspsych325

    "I honestly think that in our remake heavy movie culture, this one is actually worth doing." 

    – SkeetySpeedy

    9. The Nightmare Before Christmas

    "I feel like there's so much potential in The Nightmare Before Christmas universe. Some really well written stories of the 'holidays' interacting together. I mean, the movie starts off showing the Easter, Thanksgiving, etc doorways."

    – u/Nail_Biterr

    10. Serenity

    "I'm usually against sequels most of the time because I like a good story that has an end, and sequels are just tying to be annoyingly bigger. But Serenity/Firefly had so much more to say in that universe." 

    – u/ninomojo

    11. National Treasure

    "We should have as many National Treasure movies as we have Fast and Furious movies. And just like Fast and Furious, the bad guys should eventually join the team. I want Sean Bean and Nicolas Cage on the same team."

    – u/Frank_Stallion

    "National Treasure 3. WHAT WAS ON PAGE 47?!"

    – u/fftamahawk009

    12. Sherlock Holmes

    "I'm still waiting for Sherlock Holmes 3 with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. The first two were so fun!" 

    – u/bodkin_vamooses

    13. The Dark Knight Trilogy

    "On the subject of Batman, I'd have loved to have seen a follow-up to the Nolan Batman movies starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt."

    – u/imitation_crab_meat 

    14. Warcraft

    "Honestly, I know the movie wasn't great, but I wish Warcraft could've gotten a sequel. I personally thought it was a fun flick, true-ish enough to the source lore, and the orc CGI was some of the absolute best CGI work I've ever seen. It's a sin we didn't get to see more. I would have loved a trilogy culminating in the Arthas story." 

    – u/Croaker715

    15. Role Models

    "The kids could be college-age going through the typical hang-ups, while the dudes could be dealing with their own shit. It has so much potential for comedy, drama, and growth, and seeing these lovable characters years down the road would be nice."

     – u/igg73

    16. Get Smart

    "Get Smart with Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway ended with a set-up for sequels, but those didn't happen. I thought they were a perfect Agent 86 and 99 – there should've been at least three movies with them! Apparently, they tried to do a second one, but the initial script was garbage and by the time Carell fixed it, it was too late."

    – RetdThx2AMD

    17. Hellboy

    "I will never forgive Hollywood for denying us Hellboy 3. My day still gets ruined every time I remember we're never getting an ending to Del Toro's wholesome story." 

    – u/MusoukaMX

    "We deserve a conclusion, goddamnit!"

    – u/howie78

    18. Tron

    "I still need a Tron 3. I thought the ending of Legacy, where they "burned" the ".iso" into real life, was amazing. I always wanted to see how they adapted to Quorra becoming real, which would be the opposite plot of the other two movies.

    I thought Sam Flynn was pretty cool, the notions and rumours of Jared Leto being the new main character were absolute bullshit. Maybe Disney will go back to it now that they're squandering the MCU into mediocrity."

    – u/Persian_Assassin

    19. Master and Commander

    "There are dozens of books we could have seen made for the big screen. I would even have accepted made-for-TV movies, so long as Crowe and Bettany were starring."

    – u/maaku7

    "I believe Master and Commander: Far Side of the World was intended to be the first part of a series. I would have loved to see sequels."

    – u/Mandalore1138

    20. Flash Gordon

    "Flash Gordon (1980) hinted at a sequel at the end of the movie, but Sam Jones hated Dino De Laurentiis, and refused to come back as Flash. So the sequel never happened."

    – u/VictorBlimpmuscle

    21. Dredd

    "Dredd got so many things right. Not just the comic book stuff, but gritty action scenes done right, pacing, world-building, casting etc. It had all the makings of a movie upon which to build a successful sequel."

    – u/altgraph

    "My flatmate and I watched Dredd last night and once again there was a moment of us both wanting a sequel."

    – u/adreamingandroid


    Shoutout to u/ByEthanFox and everyone in the r/Movies thread for having this discussion! Which movies do you think deserved a sequel? Tell us about it in the comments below!