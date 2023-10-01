19 Films That Completely Ignored Their Source Material But Are Still Pretty Good

When people talk about movie adaptations, everyone wants to know if they stuck to the source material. But a faithful adaptation isn't necessarily a good movie, and vice versa.
So, when Reddit user u/Landithy asked the wonderful people of r/movies, "What movies are "bad" adaptations of their source material, but good in their own right?", I knew I had to round up some of the best responses.
2. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, based on the novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.
3. Bladerunner, based on the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Phillip K. Dick.
5. World War Z, based on the novel World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War by Max Brooks.
6. V for Vendetta, based on the limited-series comic V for Vendetta by Alan Moore, David Lloyd, and Tony Weare.
7. Watchmen, based on the comic book series Watchmen by writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colourist John Higgins.
8. The Count of Monte Cristo (2002), based on The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas.
9. Batman (1989), based on the DC character Batman, created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.
10. Howl's Moving Castle, based on the novel Howl's Moving Castle by Dianna Wynne Jones.
11. Breakfast at Tiffany's, based on the novella Breakfast at Tiffany's by Truman Capote.
12. Children of Men, based on the novel The Children of Men by P.D. James.
13. Scott Pilgrim vs the World, based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O'Malley.
14. How To Train Your Dragon, based on the book series How To Train Your Dragon by Cressida Cowell.
15. Ella Enchanted, based on the novel Ella Enchanted by Gail Carson Levine.
16. Frankenstein (1931), based on the novel Frankenstein, or, the Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley.
17. Chocolat, based on the novel Chocolat by Joanne Harris.
18. A Clockwork Orange, based on the novel A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess.
19. Coraline, based on the novel Coraline by Neil Gaiman.
Shoutout to u/Landithy and everyone in r/movies!
Note: submissions have been edited for length/clarity.