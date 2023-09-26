    People Are Sharing Their Most Devastating Insults And I'm Wheezing

    "Your brain is on airplane mode."

    Everyone loves a good read (and I'm not talking about books).

    MTV

    So, when Reddit user u/ILikeExistingLol asked the wonderful people of r/AskReddit, "What's an absolutely devastating insult without any cuss words?", I knew I needed to share my favourite responses.

    1. "First of all, brush your teeth."

    CBC

    u/iSniffMyPooper


    2. "It’s been swell, but the swelling’s gone down."

    NBC

    u/Good-Worldliness9330·

    3. "I'm a fan of 'sharp as a bowling ball and twice as dense.'"

    CBS

    u/MrMan9001


    4. "I miss the feeling of not knowing you."

    NBC

    u/Swivel_D


    5. "I refuse to have a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent."

    ABC

    u/fleshymansuit


    6. "I envy everyone that's never met you."

    FOX

    u/dduncan55330


    7. "I have told people at work, 'you are the reason I'm gonna drink tonight.'"

    Yorin / Via giphy.com

    u/Minute-Tradition-282


    8. “I swear, you would struggle to pour water out of a boot if the instructions were written on the heel.”

    Rosanna Pansino / Via giphy.com

    u/danielstover

    9. "I knew a guy who liked to describe coworkers as 'having him here is like having two good workers missing.'"

    NBC

    u/bloodfist


    10. "Not particularly devastating, but I call my cousin an unseasoned chicken wing when she's being really lame."

    Comedy Central

    u/colobirdy85


    11. "You're not pretty enough to be this stupid."

    Terrell / Via giphy.com

    u/CabooseKent

    12. "You couldn't guess which way an elevator is going if you had three guesses."

    WE TV

    u/Edward_the_Dog


    13. "Mr. Rogers would be disappointed in you."

    NBC

    u/DrewMcGooMusic


    14. "I don’t care what everybody else says, I think you’re alright."

    CBS

    u/halhallelujah


    15. "Like, besides yourself, do you think anyone is proud of you?"

    FOX

    u/Chrikei

    16. "A dear Christian lady, trying to be diplomatic about my friend, said that 'he has an unfortunate personality'. Ouch!"

    CBS

    u/Away_Flounder3669

    17. "Your brain is on airplane mode."

    CBS

    u/redditorguymanperson


    18. "What's the difference between you and ET? ET got the message and went home."

    Disney

    u/TheToyGirl


    19. "Have the day you deserve."

    Buzzfeed

    u/tarbinator


    20. "If someone made a lame joke, my uncle would always say, 'oh look, you made a funny,' in the blandest tone you could imagine."

    Paramount Pictures

    u/Jeffery_Bezooooooos

    21. "You're just like a pizza cutter: all edge and no point."

    Netflix

    – u/Mortlach78

    22. “I hope both sides of your pillow are warm tonight."

    Netflix

    u/Prince_kayson


    Shoutout to u/ILikeExistingLol and everyone in the r/AskReddit thread for sharing these devastating insults! Which ones were your favourites? Tell us about them in the comments below!