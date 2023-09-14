    17 Song Lyrics That Give People Goosebumps Every Time

    Some songs are so good that they give you literal chills.

    Isabel Daly
    by Isabel Daly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked the BuzzFeed Community which song lyrics gave them goosebumps every time they listen to them, and we got a lot of responses! Here are some of the best ones...

    1. "Spring Day" by BTS

    Yarvin13 / Via Getty Images

    "No matter how hard or how deep my sadness or struggle is, I remember this song and hum its intro, and it's like a shot of adrenaline to my heart. Everything will be fine. Trust that there are people with you, and you are not walking alone."

    letivill

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    2. "Partners In Crime" by FINNEAS

    Aaron Foster / Via Getty Images

    alanab474fd6e9b

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    3. "Supermarket Flowers" by Ed Sheeran

    oh i&#x27;m in pieces it&#x27;s tearing me up but i know a heart that&#x27;s broke is a heart that&#x27;s been loved
    Prostock-studio / Via Getty Images

    "The entire song is beautifully written, but that line stuck with me in particular."

    human_being1757

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    4. "Just Tonight" by The Pretty Reckless

    Aaron Foster / Via Getty Images

    ashleymrbrewer

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    5. "She's Always A Woman To Me" by Billy Joel

    John Nordell / Via Getty Images

    "I don't know why, but that song always gets me."

    meganberts

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    6. "Pendulum" by FKA Twigs

    Daniel Grizelj / Via Getty Images

    xavierguillaumesingh

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    7. "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Prince

    Stilllifephotographer / Via Getty Images

    "The original version of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' by Prince, although I do love the Sinead O'Connor cover!"

    lanahuh

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    8. "Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears" by Brendan Graham

    Micha Pawlitzki / Via Getty Images

    guznik

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    9. "Outer Space/Carry On" by 5 Seconds of Summer

    Level1studio / Via Getty Images

    zarakhan1803

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    10. "The Night We Met" by Lord Huron

    Traveler1116 / Via Getty Images

    aizjapunky

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    11. "Murder in the City" by The Avett Brothers

    Lightfieldstudios / Via Getty Images

    czorn

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    12. "Work Song" by Hozier

    Andrew Bret Wallis / Via Getty Images

    mnmargaritanava

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    13. "Free Spirit" by Khalid

    Sergey Balakhnichev / Via Getty Images

    "It's so simple and sweet, but it says a lot."

    kellyd4b83ad08c

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    14. "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It" by Lana Del Rey

    Micha Pawlitzki / Via Getty Images

    erinjessicalunn

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    15. "Liability" by Lorde

    Martin Ruegner / Via Getty Images

    "I mean, c'mon, that f****** line."

    felipeschnurrg

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    16. "All Too Well" by Taylor Swift

    Eggeeggjiew / Via Getty Images

    "I love everything she does, but even after eight years, this song gets me every time."

    emily13kinney

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    17. "Miss Missing You" By Fall Out Boy

    Runstudio / Via Getty Images

    "It speaks for itself."

    dxdavis888

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity

    Want to be featured in similar BuzzFeed posts? Make sure to follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!