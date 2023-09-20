Here's How Movies And TV Shows Thought The 2020s Would Look Like – Spoiler, They're Way Off

A lot of pop culture that's set in a "distant future" is actually set in our current present.
So, here's a year-by-year breakdown of the 2020s according to pop-culture. Be warned – most of it is pretty grim.
In 2020, according to V for Vendetta, Britain has become a rather dystopian society as the result of a second civil war and a global pandemic.
In Pacific Rim, humans mostly spend 2020 fighting sea monsters with giant robots.
In the world of How I Met Your Mother, 2020 is the year that Ted marries Tracy, Marshall runs for the New York Supreme Court, and Barney becomes a father.
In A Quiet Place, 2021 is the year that we all get hunted by blind aliens.
In Seeking A Friend For the End of The World, an asteroid hits Earth on March 24 2021 and kills all of humanity.
On a brighter note, 2021 is also the year that Charlotte Field gets sworn in as America's first-female President in Long Shot.
The Purge is set in 2022 so... There's that, I guess.
The events of Soylent Green take place in 2022, so I guess look out for accidental cannibalism?
The Prime series Homecoming flashes back and forth between 2018 and 2022.
The first season of The Last of Us primarily takes place in 2023.
In X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2023 is the year that the Sentinels (mutant-hunting robots) kill nearly all of humanity.
2023 is also the year that the Avengers defeat Thanos once and for all.
One year after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker has an eventful field trip in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
In the Deep Space Nine episode titled "Past Tense", Commander Sisko, Jadzia Dax, and Dr. Bashir accidentally time travel to 2024 San Fransisco.
According to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Ireland reunifies in 2024.
After being approached by the DNC, Leslie Knope will decide to run for Governor of Indiana in 2025.
Timecop 2: The Berlin Decision depicts 2025 as a year where time travel is possible.
In Pacific Rim, 2025 is the year that Raliegh and Mako close "the Breach", AKA the interdimensional portal from which the Kaiju emerge.
In video game Observation, 2026 is the year that an unknown event cripples the multinational space station.
In Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 2026 is not a good year for humans.
In Children of Men, by 2027, society is on the brink of collapse due to mass infertility.
The heartbreaking Twilight Zone episode "The Long Morrow" concludes in 2027.
Hello World imagines a 2027 full of technological wonders, including detailed 3D maps of all past and present events in Kyoto.
War for the Planet of the Apes, set in 2028, depicts humanity becoming mute and devolving.
In RoboCop, 2028 is the year that Alex Murphy becomes the first cyborg cop.
In Hotel Artemis, 2028 is the year that a riot breaks out in Los Angeles due to water privatisation.
According to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, there's going to be a war between A.I. and humans.
The futuristic world of Ghost in the Shell is only six years away.
What other "futuristic" movies, TV shows, and books were set in our current present? Let us know in the comments below!