This Woman Said Men Don’t Really Own Furniture And Now Her Mentions Are A Mess

“Guys really live in apartments like this and don’t see any issue.”

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Kathryn Hasty, 21, from Fort Worth, Texas.

Hasty told BuzzFeed News she went over to her close friend’s house and tweeted this photo with the caption “guys really live in apartments like this and don’t see any issue”.

guys really live in apartments like this and don’t see any issue
kat hasty @kathasty

After Hasty tweeted the photo, she started getting backlash and decided to stop reading the replies.

i ain’t mad get out my mentions
kat hasty @kathasty

She said she stopped reading the responses an hour after tweeting. Hasty said:

“I think that people get so offended when they should really be able to laugh at themselves.

“The original tweet wasn’t even looking at it in a negative light, I actually think it’s cute/funny that guys are so simple and see no issue in not having a decorated/furnished house.

“Parker (the guy whose apartment it was) is one of my closest friends and I do not mind one bit hanging out on his living room floor, my brothers are the exact same way.”

The tweet ended up going viral and Hasty said she didn’t think so many guys would end up relating to the tweet.

@kathasty I for real thought somebody took a picture of my living room 😂😂
Alex Hernandez @alex102397

She said: “I think guys just genuinely don’t care, and furniture is expensive.

“Especially young guys, if you have no one to impress or you don’t have a bunch of gatherings then I can definitely understand why you wouldn’t want to go out of your way to furnish a full house. Even some girls are that way.”

@Tanar_hw @kathasty There is absolutely nothing lowkey about it. This is literally our lifestyle 😂
Jay Jay @JayJayVilhauer

@kathasty @shanselman No TV, No Carpet!
Karthikeyan @karthikeayan

As long as we got the Ps4 &amp; somewhere to sit , we good😂😂😂 https://t.co/Jkp7POl1Wi
🧸 @A_Raaww_

@kathasty I’m not a dude but I still feel attacked..
wet neck 🌞 @basicirene

And right after that, the tweet became a meme, where people would tweet some familiar living rooms with the same caption Hasty used.

guys really live in apartments like this and don't see any issue
Hamadatwo @Hamada_520

guys really live in apartments like this and don’t see any issue
slobecakes @sevenstravels

guys really live in apartments like this and don’t see any issue
Rory @Contardation

guys really live in apartments like this and don’t see any issue
jodie @jodieegrace

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

