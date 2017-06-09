We Don't Actually Know How Many Young People Voted In The General Election Yet

People online keep saying that 72% of young people turned out to vote in the general election.
Including the re-elected Labour MP for Tottenham, David Lammy.
The earliest tweet about this appears to have been posted at 11pm on Thursday night – an hour after the polls closed.
Now news outlets are repeating the statistic.
Metro embedded former NUS president Malia Bouattia’s tweet in its story but have no other source.
The i website cites Sky News as the source for the 72% figure.
However, The Telegraph also cites Sky News, but says turnout for 18-24 year olds is 66.4%.
And The Times is reporting that the youth vote is only 5% higher than the 2015 turnout, which was 43%.
Sky Data posted this tweet at 10.39pm on Thursday following its own on-the-day poll. It also does not tally up with the 72% figure.
And pollster Ipsos Mori said the turnout figure takes about a week to establish.
TL;DR: We don't know what the youth turnout was yet.
