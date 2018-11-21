 back to top

This Biology Student Used BTS Members To Explain The Parts Of An Animal Cell And It’s Genius

"Educational. Very accurate too."

Ikran Dahir
Meet 22-year-old Diane Petit-Frere. She's a biology major from Miami, Florida.

Petit-Frere created a Twitter thread comparing BTS members to the various parts of an animal cell.

Since user @BTS_twt hasn’t tweeted in 6 days I’m making a Bangtan as an animal cell thread. Enjoy!!!
Army-Yoncé @khaleesidiane

Since user @BTS_twt hasn’t tweeted in 6 days I’m making a Bangtan as an animal cell thread. Enjoy!!!

She said that she was bored and missing BTS. "I’ve seen people make BTS as random items before so I wanted to try it out. I’m a bio major so I thought it would be cool to incorporate my class work into it. I just thought it would be fun."

First up we have President Namjoon as the nucleus. As the leader, he’s the control center of the cell and basically directs all of the cell activity https://t.co/Y5lCbBfx7T
She said she didn't expect her thread to get so much attention. "I was gone from Twitter all day and came back to a ton of comments, retweets, and likes," she told BuzzFeed News.

People thought she did a pretty good job explaining animal cells.

Next we have Worldwide Handsome Jin as the endoplasmic recticulum. As the eldest he provides the whole cell with physical and emotional support and keeps them fed with nutrients and proteins https://t.co/l0KAeJGGDN
She used Yoongi to explain the cell membrane.

Shooter Yoongi is the cell membrane. He protects the other members in the cell and keeps the bullshit (antis, fakes, haters, etc.) away. https://t.co/UdFWc3JZkr
Hoseok to explain mitochondria.

Obviously our hope Hoseok is the mitochondria. As the powerhouse he keeps the cell energized and alive. Also has many layers that makes him one of the most complex parts of the cell. https://t.co/QsDqC6moAT
Jimin for the golgi body.

Sunshine Jimin is the Golgi body. He processes all the negative feelings and vibes and sends out love and positive energy that helps the cell function. https://t.co/8gxTazfFaB
Taehyung to explain lysosome.

Golden boy Taehyung is the lysosome. He is made up of many complex parts that strengthen the dynamics of the cell and also help get rid of the bs. Has a special attachment to the Golgi body. https://t.co/RixW5J0HbC
And Jungkook for the ribosome.

Maknae Jungkook is the ribosome. Made up of the RNA of the other parts of the cell he completes the cell by binding parts together and catalyzing new creations https://t.co/c8XdIvuSpn
Petit-Frere said: "People were telling me that the thread helped them study and learn the material which is awesome. I certainly didn’t expect that but I’m glad my thread had such a positive effect."

I can’t believe BTS retaught me Grade 9 Biology wow https://t.co/3STmDZcytS
"I’m just really happy Armys enjoyed my tweet and if BTS sees it I hope they enjoy it too," she said.

"People have been asking me to make more about other subjects but I’ll have to see if I can. For now I’m just grateful for all the positive reception."

Educational. Very accurate too https://t.co/rjzNSZEIKW
Like Petit-Frere said, people have been comparing BTS to a bunch of random items like bread.

BTS as different types of bread. A tasty crackhead thread; @BTS_twt
Refrigerators.

BTS as refrigerators, a thread:
Mums.

bts as types of moms; a thread
@parkthrob created the penguin thread, which actually got retweeted by Monterey Bay Aquarium.

bts as monterey bay aquarium's african penguins: a thread. because one zoo animals thread wasn't enough.
They told BuzzFeed News that they had already made a zoo animals thread and realised their friend had the descriptions of their penguins and decided to make a specific thread.

BTS if they were our penguins—no more dream, a reality now https://t.co/aswrhkmz5T
They said: "I didn't expect them to retweet it haha. But once it started to pick up a lot of RTs from them I added a note to the end about donating to them kind of as a thank you for spreading it."

@parkthrob said people are making the threads because BTS have been offline for a while. They said: "I'm specifically going nuts because Jimin has been missing for 10 entire days and that's rare for him."

this is what happen when user bts_twt didn't tweet/offline for 6 days, 11 hours, 22 minutes and 56 seconds,,,,, HELP // @JHSMlCDROP @taerouge @BTS_twt // https://t.co/MTFQbBSlEX
They added: "A lot of us use BTS to cope, obviously. It sucks when they're gone because we're so used to being hit with content 24/7. The threads are just another way to cope."

6 days of BTS hiatus and so far we've got : -a thread on BTS as furnitures. -thread on BTS as micro organisms. -BTS as lip colors -BT21 nsfw fanfics with vivid drawings -thread of BTS as moms -someone edited Yoongi’s face on a real cat. We doing good.
This isn't the first time BTS fans have created a bunch of comparison threads. In June there were a range of BTS as __ threads, like this onion one.

Fans were going through it.

BTS as toilet brushes, bread, refrigerators, bacteria, pornhub comments, as BTS threads(what kind of inception is that?!). We are collectively going through it huh? https://t.co/hIwBbMAhD1
But people love the threads.

Does anyone else love these “BTS as ——“ threads because I do 😂
the “bts as: “ threads are funny as fuck
About an hour ago, BTS finally tweeted to show off the fan project from their Osaka concert.

[#오늘의방탄] Thank you, Osaka! 우리가 함께면 끝이 없는 미로조차 낙원✨ #오사카1회차공연
And Namjoon came through with a selfie.

이얍 😂🤣
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

