This Biology Student Used BTS Members To Explain The Parts Of An Animal Cell And It’s Genius

Meet 22-year-old Diane Petit-Frere. She's a biology major from Miami, Florida.
Petit-Frere created a Twitter thread comparing BTS members to the various parts of an animal cell.
She said that she was bored and missing BTS. "I’ve seen people make BTS as random items before so I wanted to try it out. I’m a bio major so I thought it would be cool to incorporate my class work into it. I just thought it would be fun."
People thought she did a pretty good job explaining animal cells.
She used Yoongi to explain the cell membrane.
Hoseok to explain mitochondria.
Jimin for the golgi body.
Taehyung to explain lysosome.
And Jungkook for the ribosome.
Petit-Frere said: "People were telling me that the thread helped them study and learn the material which is awesome. I certainly didn’t expect that but I’m glad my thread had such a positive effect."
Like Petit-Frere said, people have been comparing BTS to a bunch of random items like bread.
Refrigerators.
Mums.
@parkthrob created the penguin thread, which actually got retweeted by Monterey Bay Aquarium.
They told BuzzFeed News that they had already made a zoo animals thread and realised their friend had the descriptions of their penguins and decided to make a specific thread.
@parkthrob said people are making the threads because BTS have been offline for a while. They said: "I'm specifically going nuts because Jimin has been missing for 10 entire days and that's rare for him."
They added: "A lot of us use BTS to cope, obviously. It sucks when they're gone because we're so used to being hit with content 24/7. The threads are just another way to cope."
Fans were going through it.
But people love the threads.
About an hour ago, BTS finally tweeted to show off the fan project from their Osaka concert.
And Namjoon came through with a selfie.
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
