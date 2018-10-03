 back to top

This Teen Took Home What She Thought Was A Stray Kitten – Then The Owner Got In Touch

"You just adopted somebody's whole cat."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Juliette Avitia, a 17-year-old student from Conroe, Texas.

Supplied

Avitia told BuzzFeed News that she went to a party on Saturday night and saw a cat that appeared to be abandoned so she took it home.

She said: &quot;We pulled up to the party and he was right in front of the house just meowing and I immediately grabbed him and looked at my friends Brooklyn and Sasha and said &#x27;we have to take him home&#x27;.&quot;
Twitter: @dogluvr37

She said: "We pulled up to the party and he was right in front of the house just meowing and I immediately grabbed him and looked at my friends Brooklyn and Sasha and said 'we have to take him home'."

When she posted it on Snapchat, the owner got in touch to say it was his.

Twitter: @dogluvr37

She tweeted about it.

found a cat at this party last night....and uh.......oops haha
°:*･ﾟ☆ juuliette ☆｡:*･ﾟ @dogluvr37

found a cat at this party last night....and uh.......oops haha

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people were pissed because they assumed she stole the cat.

theft is never funny https://t.co/i3kHd3BxQv
Aj @GoneInSpace6

theft is never funny https://t.co/i3kHd3BxQv

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lmfaoo u just adopted somebody whole cat https://t.co/5dXkSLwKYw
BEAR DOWN CHAP @elnumerochapo

Lmfaoo u just adopted somebody whole cat https://t.co/5dXkSLwKYw

Reply Retweet Favorite
grand theft gato https://t.co/boNNk4qdnt
akkun @ajg0nz

grand theft gato https://t.co/boNNk4qdnt

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some people thought they would do the same.

Id do some dumb shit like this. https://t.co/TTARJaaucQ
mel @yungmeeel

Id do some dumb shit like this. https://t.co/TTARJaaucQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
😂😂😂😂 i'd try to steal him tbh https://t.co/jX1Myqb50k
sammich🥪 @scahmemni

😂😂😂😂 i'd try to steal him tbh https://t.co/jX1Myqb50k

Reply Retweet Favorite

Avitia says she spoke to the owner and he said he didn't really want him and that she could keep it.

just to clarify since y’all love jumping to conclusions, i talked to the guy who owned the cat and he said he didn’t want him, that we could keep him and to take good care of him.....SO THAT’S WHAT I’M DOING WHORES
°:*･ﾟ☆ juuliette ☆｡:*･ﾟ @dogluvr37

just to clarify since y’all love jumping to conclusions, i talked to the guy who owned the cat and he said he didn’t want him, that we could keep him and to take good care of him.....SO THAT’S WHAT I’M DOING WHORES

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said: "The guy who threw the party realized that it was his cat and we had a whole conversation about it and he told me he had been looking for him all morning.

"He ended up telling me that he was an outdoor cat but he didn’t really want him so we could keep him "

She said: "People were definitely taking it the wrong way thinking I stole the animal from his home but that was not the case, I thought he was a stray."

@bridgetamber_ here’s the first night we had him
°:*･ﾟ☆ juuliette ☆｡:*･ﾟ @dogluvr37

@bridgetamber_ here’s the first night we had him

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said she kept the cat and named him P.A.. "It’s pronounced paw, but it stands for party animal."

Supplied

Isn't he adorable ❤️

Supplied

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App