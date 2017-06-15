When Survivors Of The Grenfell Tower Fire Broke Their Fasts Last Night, People Joined In Solidarity

Following the fire in Grenfell Tower, people came together to help those who have lost everything. Community centres have been overwhelmed by donations.
As it's the month of Ramadan, some of the survivors were fasting.
And when it was time for people to break their fasts, known as iftar, the rest of the community turned out to break it with them.
Sali Mudawi, 25, from Maida Vale, told BuzzFeed News she went to Latimer Road to help out.
Mudawi said the atmosphere was amazing.
People called the gesture heartwarming.
And said they are proud of their community.
