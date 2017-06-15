When Survivors Of The Grenfell Tower Fire Broke Their Fasts Last Night, People Joined In Solidarity

Mudawi, who was also fasting, said she initially planned to donate items but was told most community centres were no longer accepting donations, although they did need physical help.

She said: "Before I could even get to any centre I noticed a lot of people were in need of help on the street. Only a short distance from Grenfell Tower there were people sorting out clothes/toiletries etc on one side and food and drink on the opposite side of the street."