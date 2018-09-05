 back to top
This Guy Photoshopped A McDonald's Poster And People Didn't Notice For Almost Two Months

"I'm lovin' it."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Jevh Maravilla, a 21-year-old student from Houston.

Maravilla told BuzzFeed News he decided to edit a photo of himself after noticing that there were no Asians in pictures on the walls of McDonald's locations. Then he went into a local branch and actually hung his picture on one of the blank walls.

Jevholution

He said: "Crazy Rich Asians influenced me a lot. I loved seeing people like me on the big screen, and I hope I did my part, even if it’s something this small."

Jevholution / Via Twitter: @Jevholution

He said he was able to pull off the prank by dressing up as a "regional interior coordinator".

@stolt45 @SharonStolt i became a "Regional Interior Coordinator"
JΞVH M @Jevholution

@stolt45 @SharonStolt i became a “Regional Interior Coordinator”

"I think it’s important for any race to have equal recognition across all platforms. Including restaurant posters," he said.

He went back to check on the poster, and as of Monday it had been up for 51 days.

Jevholution / Via Twitter: @Jevholution

Since he tweeted about the poster, it has gone viral.

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald's so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It's now been 51 days since i hung it up.
JΞVH M @Jevholution

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. https://t.co/5OTf5aR4vm

He said: "I feel so thankful. I didn’t know how much of a difference I can make in people’s eyes. Even one tweet can change the world.

"It was surreal," he continued. "I always wanted to work for BuzzFeed Video and having an article about me is hopefully a step closer. With this, my YouTube channel can start growing."

He said his parents weren't really for it at first. He said, "After the whole mission was completed, they couldn’t help but laugh. They even took a picture with my poster without me knowing they went."

People love the meaning behind it.

My favorite part of this story is it's about 2 Asian-Americans who were tired of not being represented in the advertising world around us. No more waiting for an invitation. They crashed the party. McDonald's is late. Rest of the world is like, "Duh, that looks totally normal."
Bobby Hundreds @bobbyhundreds

My favorite part of this story is it's about 2 Asian-Americans who were tired of not being represented in the advertising world around us. No more waiting for an invitation. They crashed the party. McDonald's is late. Rest of the world is like, "Duh, that looks totally normal." https://t.co/pZEA5P4z8n

I'm Lovin' It
Ryan Williams @RyanWmsNBC

I'm Lovin' It https://t.co/sIKa41szjr

This is phenomenal!!!
❤ karen @i_sing_my_heart

This is phenomenal!!! https://t.co/Cmh1PmAhNw

❤️

@Jevholution I can't remember seeing something that made me this happy in a long time.
Tom Segura @tomsegura

@Jevholution I can't remember seeing something that made me this happy in a long time.

You can watch this detailed video that Maravilla made to find out how it all came together.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

