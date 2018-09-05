This Guy Photoshopped A McDonald's Poster And People Didn't Notice For Almost Two Months

Meet Jevh Maravilla, a 21-year-old student from Houston.
Maravilla told BuzzFeed News he decided to edit a photo of himself after noticing that there were no Asians in pictures on the walls of McDonald's locations. Then he went into a local branch and actually hung his picture on one of the blank walls.
He said: "Crazy Rich Asians influenced me a lot. I loved seeing people like me on the big screen, and I hope I did my part, even if it’s something this small."
He said he was able to pull off the prank by dressing up as a "regional interior coordinator".
Advertisement
He went back to check on the poster, and as of Monday it had been up for 51 days.
Since he tweeted about the poster, it has gone viral.
People love the meaning behind it.
Advertisement
❤️
You can watch this detailed video that Maravilla made to find out how it all came together.
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.