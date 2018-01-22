This Brother And Sister Duo Had A Silent Dance-Off And People Are Loving It

The video went mega viral and has been watched over 3 million times.

Lambert said: "It was crazy. Like me and my sister didn’t expect all of this to happen. We were just videoing and I guess the right audience found us.

"Seeing all of the positive comments, and people constantly liking, retweeting, and sharing was just amazing. My purpose is to entertain people, and I did just that which is amazing."

Alexandre added: "The video was literally a 'let's pull out the phone and and record this'. We came home from work and we were about to eat some cereal and we did it."