This Brother And Sister Duo Had A Silent Dance-Off And People Are Loving It

Meet 19-year-old Francklef Dominique Lambert, a college student, actor, and comedian and his 24-year-old sister Yve Alexandre from Georgia.
Lambert told BuzzFeed News that he and his sister are really close and described their bond as the "tightest rubber band ever".
Advertisement
Alexandre and Lambert even work together. Alexandre said: "It feels great — now we don't have to wait 'til we get home to annoy each other."
Lambert said the pair got back from work and recorded this silent dance battle in their kitchen.
People really love the video.
Especially the move when Lambert pretend to pull out his sister's heart.
Lambert said they make random videos all the time.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.