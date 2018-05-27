This British Bookshop Went In On Men Who Choose Not To Read Books Written By Women

On Thursday, the Twitter account for the Waterstones book shop in Uxbridge, west London, decided to talk about men who refuse to read books by female authors.
And said those men are of "a certain age".
And while some loved the tweet, obviously some men got pretty mad.
After the backlash, the bookshop added a tweet to their thread to say it's not all men.
