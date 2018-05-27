 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This British Bookshop Went In On Men Who Choose Not To Read Books Written By Women

"Men are ridiculous creatures."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, the Twitter account for the Waterstones book shop in Uxbridge, west London, decided to talk about men who refuse to read books by female authors.

I've worked here for... well... a very long time. In all that time, never has a woman said to me, "I don't read books written by men." However, at least once or twice a month, a man will say that he'll not read a book by a female author. Men are ridiculous creatures.
Waterstones Uxbridge @WaterstonesUxbr

I've worked here for... well... a very long time. In all that time, never has a woman said to me, "I don't read books written by men." However, at least once or twice a month, a man will say that he'll not read a book by a female author. Men are ridiculous creatures.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And said those men are of "a certain age".

Of course, these men are of 'a certain age'...
Waterstones Uxbridge @WaterstonesUxbr

Of course, these men are of 'a certain age'...

Reply Retweet Favorite
Naturally, we booksellers see this as our chance to suggest as many fantastic female authors as we can think they'd actually enjoy. Most times, they do consider it. Which is nice.
Waterstones Uxbridge @WaterstonesUxbr

Naturally, we booksellers see this as our chance to suggest as many fantastic female authors as we can think they'd actually enjoy. Most times, they do consider it. Which is nice.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

And while some loved the tweet, obviously some men got pretty mad.

@WaterstonesUxbr Fuck. Off.
Peter Lloyd @Suffragentleman

@WaterstonesUxbr Fuck. Off.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WaterstonesUxbr Do @Waterstones have anyone officially monitoring social media or do they just allow individuals to churn out this garbage as and when they see fit?
Simon Hoban @simonhoban

@WaterstonesUxbr Do @Waterstones have anyone officially monitoring social media or do they just allow individuals to churn out this garbage as and when they see fit?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WaterstonesUxbr @Waterstones do you sanction these tweets? All men are ridiculous? Well I now feel all Waterstones stores are ridiculous and I’ll take my business elsewhere. Oh and by the way I’m a man and I do read books by female authors. #sexist #boycott
Kempy @kempynofear

@WaterstonesUxbr @Waterstones do you sanction these tweets? All men are ridiculous? Well I now feel all Waterstones stores are ridiculous and I’ll take my business elsewhere. Oh and by the way I’m a man and I do read books by female authors. #sexist #boycott

Reply Retweet Favorite

After the backlash, the bookshop added a tweet to their thread to say it's not all men.

Of course, I apologise - not ALL men are 'ridiculous creatures'. Hope that helps clear things up.
Waterstones Uxbridge @WaterstonesUxbr

Of course, I apologise - not ALL men are 'ridiculous creatures'. Hope that helps clear things up.

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Waterstones for comment.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App