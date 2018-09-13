This Artist Drew The Black Rolf Looking Out The Window Meme And People Are Making The Best Edits

Meet Elijah Rutland, a 19-year-old student at Florida A&M University and founder of Fix My Sole.
Rutland told BuzzFeed News he saw this meme of Rolf from Ed, Edd n Eddy circulating.
And Rutland decided to draw his own take.
Rutland said he has been drawing his whole life and that his art is an extension of him. “I use it to say the things I wouldn’t want to say out loud or put it into a tweet so I create a visual representation of my thoughts,” he said.
He said he tends to focus on topics like black history, black empowerment, and political and social issues, but he has a background in cartoons so he occasionally he tries to make a piece of art that is current or about a personal struggle.
Rutland said he assumed his drawing would receive the same attention as his other artwork, but all of a sudden there were edits of it everywhere.
He said: “The next thing I knew, people were sharing it and editing it with new skin tones, hairstyles, and captions, so all of this is new to me because I’ve never had anything that has gone viral before.”
There have been dozens of edits.
Rutland said at first he was happy that his art went viral, but he then noticed that people were sharing his work and removing his signature.
And people think that Rolf is about to come for Spongebob’s meme throne.
