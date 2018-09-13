This Artist Drew The Black Rolf Looking Out The Window Meme And People Are Making The Best Edits

He said: “They’d post it from their page and get way more attention than I did when I was the one who created it, so that kinda got under my skin for the first few days, and since then I’ve been getting tagged and DMs from people all over who are showing me when my work was reposted, so that has been great.”

He said his friends, family, and supports started to diligently defend and tag him when they saw his edit posted without credit.

“It’s been a community effort and I’m truly grateful to have such great people around me, and even with all the negative I’m still glad that so many people have had the chance to see my work because it has opened many doors for my art and it’s been interesting to see how the internet works.

“All things considered, I’ll say that so far, everything turned out pretty good.”