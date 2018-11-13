 back to top

Here Are The Best Tweets About People Not Having A Cell Phone In Sight And Just Living In The Moment

"not a cell phone in sight. just people living in the moment."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1.

king boo’s laugh @bakertbh

2.

cristina @_cristinamonge

3.

jas @woIfbitch

4.

🤑 gnatalie 🤑 @jbfan911

5.

daniel @nwniel

6.

fay #1 dog dads vope luvr @lesbseok

7.

nika @stverogrrs

8.

odalys @toastodilly

9.

blssm. @billieblssm

10.

diy ruined my life @Ketamine_Cat_

11.

funké @funkemcfly

12.

Adam Ragsdale @adamhragsdale

13.

Atreyue Ryken @Atreyue

14.

Michael Gary Scott @michaelgclump

15.

Eric Allen Hatch @ericallenhatch

16.

Jojjua @BombermanHero

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

