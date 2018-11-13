Here Are The Best Tweets About People Not Having A Cell Phone In Sight And Just Living In The Moment

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link 1. king boo’s laugh @bakertbh not a cell phone in sight. just people living in the moment. 10:44 PM - 11 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. cristina @_cristinamonge not a cell phone in sight. just living in the moment. absolutely beautiful, wish we could go back 05:15 PM - 07 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. jas @woIfbitch not a cell phone in sight. just people living in the moment.. 02:25 PM - 08 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. 🤑 gnatalie 🤑 @jbfan911 not a cell phone in sight. just living in the moment. absolutely beautiful, Wish we could go back 04:50 AM - 05 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. daniel @nwniel not a cell phone in sight. just people living in the moment 06:04 PM - 07 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. fay #1 dog dads vope luvr @lesbseok Not a single cell phone in sight. Just people living in the moment 03:05 PM - 11 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. nika @stverogrrs not a cell phone in sight, just ppl living in the moment, wish we can go back to these simpler times 12:16 AM - 08 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. odalys @toastodilly not a cell phone in sight. just ppl living in the moment. 08:10 PM - 05 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. blssm. @billieblssm not a cellphone in sight. just people living in the moment. absolutely beautiful, wish we could go back 12:58 AM - 13 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. diy ruined my life @Ketamine_Cat_ not a cellphone in sight. Just ppl living in the moment 03:42 AM - 10 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. funké @funkemcfly not a cell phone in sight. just ppl living in the moment 06:12 AM - 11 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Adam Ragsdale @adamhragsdale not a cell phone in sight. seriously so amazing what the world would look like if we just got off our phones. wish we could go back https://t.co/DYBKH3ZJ17 07:01 PM - 07 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Atreyue Ryken @Atreyue not a cell phone in sight. just ppl living in the moment. wish we could go back 04:44 PM - 08 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Michael Gary Scott @michaelgclump not a cellphone in sight. people just living in the moment. beautiful, wish we could go back. 12:49 AM - 13 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Eric Allen Hatch @ericallenhatch Not a cellphone in sight, just people living in a filth-ridden feudal hellscape bargaining for the continuance of pitiable lifespans dominated by the chaotic brutality of warfare, sudden death via pandemic pestilence, and spiritual voids resulting in persistent existential trauma https://t.co/VfoW2tcqFb 07:11 PM - 11 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Jojjua @BombermanHero not a cell phone in sight. just ppl living in the moment. 07:48 PM - 09 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link View Comments