People Think Jeremy Corbyn’s Hat Was Photoshopped To Look Russian, So We Tried It Out

By now you will have heard the claims that BBC Newsnight photoshopped Jeremy Corbyn, seen here in a hat, to look "Russian".
People got really angry.
Newsnight denied the claims and said it was the result of a change in contrast and colour.
We went down to Topshop to buy the hat (which was trending online) and tried it on seven people to see if it would look the same without retouching.
We asked each person to pose in a similar way to Corbyn and edited the contrast and colour in a similar way to the image on BBC Newsnight.
After each person wore the hat we showed them the finished photos and asked them one question: "Do you think you look Russian?"
1. Patrick Smith
2. Ikran Dahir
3. Tim Lane
4. Steven Vig
5. Ailbhe Malone
6. Ryan Broderick
7. Paul Curry
