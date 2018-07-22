 back to top
Prince George Has Turned Five And The Palace Has Released The Cutest Photo Of Him

"Such a cheeky chap."

Ikran Dahir
Today the palace has shared a photo of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈 📷 @mattporteous https://t.co/KJ4c73ospG
People think he looks cute.

what a little cutie https://t.co/40Y9JcGW6u
Such a cheeky chap 😍 https://t.co/K6hpeCZOeT
And are seeing a resemblance to his father.

@KensingtonRoyal @mattporteous He looks more like William as he grows. He's going to be a true Prince Charming.
Omg how beautiful is our future king though he looks just like his daddy https://t.co/aR7mf2scc4
The photo was taken last week.

Matt Porteous / Press Association Images

If you're wondering why his outfit looks familiar, it's because it was taken after the christening of his brother Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Happy birthday Prince George!

Matt Holyoak / Press Association Images

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

