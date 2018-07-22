Prince George Has Turned Five And The Palace Has Released The Cutest Photo Of Him

Today the palace has shared a photo of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.
People think he looks cute.
And are seeing a resemblance to his father.
The photo was taken last week.
If you're wondering why his outfit looks familiar, it's because it was taken after the christening of his brother Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House.
Happy birthday Prince George!
