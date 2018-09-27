 back to top
This Clothing Line For Kids With Disabilities Uses Velcro Instead Of Buttons And Zips

"Design for inclusivity. Design for minority. That is where brands need to go."

Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

British retailer Marks & Spencer has created a clothing line called the "Easy Dressing" range, designed for children with disabilities.

It's aimed at children who need extra help getting dressed.

The range took two years to come together and was created with input from a consultant paediatrician, customers and parents from three specialist schools.

The clothes have been adapted in different ways. For example, there are shirts with soft velcro behind the buttons to close it.

Trousers and shorts have had their zips and buttons replaced by a straight-forward popper.

And coats and gilets have velcro down the front and back so they're easier to put on if you're in a wheelchair.

T-shirts and dresses have been adapted with discreet pockets for a feeding tube, leggings have been given flat-lock seams and T-shirts have a soft velcro fastening at the back of the neck for easy over-the-head dressing.And babygrows have been designed to allow for a cast, making it suitable for babies with hip dysplasia
People are loving the range.

big up M&amp;S for developing an ‘Easy Dressing’ range for kids with disabilities, sensory disorders, feeding tubes etc. This is massive !! https://t.co/atY2uZAF4Y
How good that they’re affordable prices too and they’ve not tried to bump people https://t.co/UtR1GGYOcx
my heart!!!!!!!! This makes me so happy. Such a little small gesture but makes a huge difference. https://t.co/71AnP5yuT2
And how inclusive it is.

Design for inclusivity. Design for minority. That is where brands need to go. https://t.co/aUYednLTL5
This really is the best thing I’ve seen in a long time. So happy thinking of all the kids dealing with medical machinery or sensory overload or low motility who will feel finally that bit more recognised and valued and have that bit of an easier time going about their lives. Love https://t.co/je1vS3bUfN
Aw they have peg/jej holes to put feeding tubes through, this is fab!!! https://t.co/EVWV5U2ef0
❤️

this is incredible. my brother has a feeding tube and i can’t tell you how big of a bitch it was to have him hold his shirt up while i fed his eggs/meds through his tube https://t.co/MRsLtvpZEs
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

