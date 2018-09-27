This Clothing Line For Kids With Disabilities Uses Velcro Instead Of Buttons And Zips

British retailer Marks & Spencer has created a clothing line called the "Easy Dressing" range, designed for children with disabilities.
It's aimed at children who need extra help getting dressed.
The range took two years to come together and was created with input from a consultant paediatrician, customers and parents from three specialist schools.
The clothes have been adapted in different ways. For example, there are shirts with soft velcro behind the buttons to close it.
Trousers and shorts have had their zips and buttons replaced by a straight-forward popper.
And coats and gilets have velcro down the front and back so they're easier to put on if you're in a wheelchair.
People are loving the range.
And how inclusive it is.
❤️
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
