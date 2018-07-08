 back to top
No, Harry Maguire Did Not Say He Took Four Hours To Put Together A Lamp

The tweet started off as a joke and ended up going mega viral.

Ikran Dahir
Harry Maguire scored the first goal of yesterday's England vs Sweden match.

A photoshopped tweet made to look like it was sent by him has gone viral after England's 2-0 victory.

Harry Maguire made good on his promise to Sweden. #ENGSWE #WorldCup
Harry Maguire made good on his promise to Sweden. #ENGSWE #WorldCup

People are sharing it like it's true.

This man has been plotting this day for 2 years 😂😂😂#ENGSWE
This man has been plotting this day for 2 years 😂😂😂#ENGSWE

However, the tweet says it was made in 2016 but Maguire didn't make an account until 2017.

The photoshopped tweet was first shared minutes after Maguire's goal.

Good for him #ENGSWE
Good for him #ENGSWE

The person who made the tweet said it was a joke.

@CraigOHalloran_ Craig I clearly made this up as a joke. Can you credit sources please, it's my work you're getting all these retweets off. Cheers. https://t.co/jC8qXDNwf3
@CraigOHalloran_ Craig I clearly made this up as a joke. Can you credit sources please, it's my work you're getting all these retweets off. Cheers. https://t.co/jC8qXDNwf3

And also pointed out that lamps are not flat packed 😂.

Kinda shocked how many people thought this was real. Lamps, famously, are not flat-packed.
Kinda shocked how many people thought this was real. Lamps, famously, are not flat-packed.

