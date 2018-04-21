Here's The Story Behind A Viral Picture That Claimed This Young Boy Was Arrested For Yodelling In Walmart

As you may know by now, yodelling 11-year-old Mason Ramsey has skyrocketed to fame with an appearance on Ellen and a performance at Coachella.
Well since then, a screenshot shared by the "satirical" news site Huzlers which claims an 11-year-old black boy was arrested for yodelling has gone viral.
However, the picture of the young boy is actually the police mugshot of Jarrell Milton, who was arrested in connection to a homicide in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2015. Milton was only 12 years old when he was charged with criminal conspiracy and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Instead of being sent to prison, Jarell was given open-ended probation and sent to Boys Town, a treatment facility in Nebraska, which supports young people with behavioural problems.
However, one Twitter has since used the fake screenshot alongside the success story of Milton Ramsay to make a comparison between the two boys. The tweet has over 68,000 retweets with a mixture of responses.
The person who tweeted it later clarified in a reply that his tweet was a joke, pointing out that he knew the boy in the picture was not arrested for yodelling.
However, that didn't stop some people from believing it, sharing it, and then getting angry about what they thought was a clear case of discrimination.
So, yes, if you see this tweet, you now know more about the tragic story of the young boy in the picture who definitely was not arrested for yodelling.
