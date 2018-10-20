 back to top

This Scottish Politician Has Pulled Out Of A Conference Because Steve Bannon Is Invited And People Are Praising Her

"I don't support Nicola Sturgeon but I support her decision and my respect for her has grown."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon says she will not be attending a conference in Edinburgh because Steve Bannon has been invited.

A Scottish government spokesperson told The Ferret that Sturgeon's office was only told about Bannon being at the event at the end of this week. The conference, News Xchange, is set to take place in Edinburgh between13-15 November and it supported by the BBC.
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

A Scottish government spokesperson told The Ferret that Sturgeon's office was only told about Bannon being at the event at the end of this week.

The conference, News Xchange, is set to take place in Edinburgh between13-15 November and it supported by the BBC.

Sturgeon was scheduled to speak at the opening event, co-hosted by BBC World News.

News Xchange / Screenshot / Via newsxchange.org

And Bannon is due to speak on the November 14.

News Xchange / Screenshot / Via newsxchange.org

Sturgeon tweeted on Saturday about her decision to withdraw. She said: "I will not be part of any process that risks legitimising or normalising far right, racist views."

Sturgeon says the BBC sent her office an email defending their decision and she criticised that too.

People have been praising Sturgeon for her decision.

Even from people who said they don't usually support her.

In a statement the BBC said Bannon was invited on behalf of the EBU's News Xchange committee.

"News Xchange is an annual EBU journalism conference which the BBC and other broadcasters support to make happen. Steve Bannon was invited on behalf of the EBU’s News Xchange committee.

"Good journalism in a world of fake news and disinformation is more vital that ever. Journalism is about asking tough questions and understanding what is happening in the world and why.

"A conference designed to analyse the big issues impacting that world isn’t an endorsement of anyone or anything - it is a function of what journalism is."

The European Broadcasting Union said:

"News Xchange is a journalism conference which seeks to explore the main industry trends and challenges delegates to understand the wider political and social context.

"Steve Bannon is a key influencer in the rise of populism - one of the dominant political trends of our times.

"He has been invited to speak at News Xchange this year because his views are relevant to today's society at large and therefore to the media industry.

"We also consider it our journalistic responsibility to share and scrutinise a range of relevant viewpoints within the framework of a balanced debate.

"He will be interviewed about his views by a BBC journalist, followed by an open Q&A with delegates."

