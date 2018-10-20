This Scottish Politician Has Pulled Out Of A Conference Because Steve Bannon Is Invited And People Are Praising Her

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon says she will not be attending a conference in Edinburgh because Steve Bannon has been invited.
Sturgeon was scheduled to speak at the opening event, co-hosted by BBC World News.
And Bannon is due to speak on the November 14.
Sturgeon tweeted on Saturday about her decision to withdraw. She said: "I will not be part of any process that risks legitimising or normalising far right, racist views."
Sturgeon says the BBC sent her office an email defending their decision and she criticised that too.
People have been praising Sturgeon for her decision.
Even from people who said they don't usually support her.
In a statement the BBC said Bannon was invited on behalf of the EBU's News Xchange committee.
"News Xchange is an annual EBU journalism conference which the BBC and other broadcasters support to make happen. Steve Bannon was invited on behalf of the EBU’s News Xchange committee.
"Good journalism in a world of fake news and disinformation is more vital that ever. Journalism is about asking tough questions and understanding what is happening in the world and why.
"A conference designed to analyse the big issues impacting that world isn’t an endorsement of anyone or anything - it is a function of what journalism is."
The European Broadcasting Union said:
"News Xchange is a journalism conference which seeks to explore the main industry trends and challenges delegates to understand the wider political and social context.
"Steve Bannon is a key influencer in the rise of populism - one of the dominant political trends of our times.
"He has been invited to speak at News Xchange this year because his views are relevant to today's society at large and therefore to the media industry.
"We also consider it our journalistic responsibility to share and scrutinise a range of relevant viewpoints within the framework of a balanced debate.
"He will be interviewed about his views by a BBC journalist, followed by an open Q&A with delegates."
