The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Looked Super Cute At The Queen's Birthday Parade

Earlier today the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony took place outside Buckingham Palace.
It's a parade held each year to celebrate the Queen's official birthday. Her actual birthday is 21 April.
The Queen seemed to be having a great time.
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance in colour-coordinated outfits.
And so were the newlyweds, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
And here they are lovingly gazing at each other.
Cute.
Okay, but now let's focus on the duchess.
She looked amazing.
💕💕
