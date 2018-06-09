 back to top

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Looked Super Cute At The Queen's Birthday Parade

This could be us but we're not royalty.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier today the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony took place outside Buckingham Palace.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It's a parade held each year to celebrate the Queen's official birthday. Her actual birthday is 21 April.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The Queen seemed to be having a great time.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance in colour-coordinated outfits.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
And so were the newlyweds, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And here they are lovingly gazing at each other.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Cute.

Doug Peters / EMPICS Entertainment

Okay, but now let's focus on the duchess.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She looked amazing.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

💕💕

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

