One Of The London Bridge Attack Victims Was A Cambridge Graduate With A Passion For Criminal Justice

The first victim of the knife attack on London Bridge has been named as 25-year-old Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt.



Merritt, who had an MA in criminology from Cambridge university, graduated in 2017, and previously studied law at Manchester University. He wrote his dissertation on the overrepresentation of young Black, Asian and minority ethnic males in the British prison system was described by his father as someone who always "took the side of the underdog".

He was one of two people killed when convicted terrorist Usman Khan went on a knife rampage while wearing a hoax explosive device on Friday, November 29. A woman who died in the attack has not yet been named. Three others were injured

His father, David Merritt, tweeted and then deleted a moving tribute. "My son, Jack, who was killed in this attack, would not wish his death to be used as the pretext for more draconian sentences or for detaining people unnecessarily," he wrote.



"R.I.P. Jack: you were a beautiful spirit who always took the side of the underdog."

In a second tweet, he continued: "Cambridge lost a proud son and a champion for underdogs everywhere, but especially those dealt a losing hand by life, who ended up in the prison system."

