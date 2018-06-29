 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Lidl Says That WhatsApp Rumour About Its Bakery Being Haram Isn't True

"LIDL bakery croissants really are life changing."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As you may know, Lidl's bakery has a huge following.

Lidl bakery &gt; afternoon tea at the shard
Mikey @MikeyCookie_

Lidl bakery &gt; afternoon tea at the shard

Reply Retweet Favorite
LIDL bakery croissants really are life changing.
. @vimtogirl

LIDL bakery croissants really are life changing.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several viral WhatsApp videos and messages are claiming that Lidl now uses pork in its bakery, which makes it haram. They also claim the croissants are not suitable for vegetarians.

supplied

Muslim Twitter was quite upset.

So I’ve been told that Lidl’s bakery is not halal..
sher 🇦🇷 @sh0kage

So I’ve been told that Lidl’s bakery is not halal..

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
I don’t believe Lidl’s croissants are haram, nope nope nope
hannah🥀 @hanssss23

I don’t believe Lidl’s croissants are haram, nope nope nope

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News showed Lidl one of the videos and a spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the claims made in the video are largely incorrect and misleading."

My auntie sent me a WhatsApp message telling me that Lidl bakery is haram. That’s it she took it too far now
duni @dunya_xo

My auntie sent me a WhatsApp message telling me that Lidl bakery is haram. That’s it she took it too far now

Reply Retweet Favorite

They said that individual references made that the croissants are not suitable for vegetarians are incorrect.

There have always been products that are not suitable for vegetarians, such as the pink ring donuts.

And for those of you wondering, Lidl confirmed to us that their butter croissants are suitable for vegetarians.

whoever is spreading lies about lidl croissant being haram needs to be detained immediately
FM @98fxm

whoever is spreading lies about lidl croissant being haram needs to be detained immediately

Reply Retweet Favorite

People have also been sharing this link to the Vegan Society website that lists ingredients in Lidl's bakery items. A spokesperson said that the list is not up to date.

They added: &quot;As has always been the case, we have a mix of bakery items available that are either suitable or unsuitable for vegetarians, with product specific information available upon request, either in store or via our customer service centre, should customers wish to check.&quot;
vegansociety.com

They added: "As has always been the case, we have a mix of bakery items available that are either suitable or unsuitable for vegetarians, with product specific information available upon request, either in store or via our customer service centre, should customers wish to check."

As always, be extra skeptical with WhatsApp messages that are sent round.

WhatsApp notification from Mum: “RECENT STUDIES HAVE SHOWN........”
Asikyere Mami @FlavaFlavswife

WhatsApp notification from Mum: “RECENT STUDIES HAVE SHOWN........”

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App