Lidl Says That WhatsApp Rumour About Its Bakery Being Haram Isn't True

As you may know, Lidl's bakery has a huge following.
Several viral WhatsApp videos and messages are claiming that Lidl now uses pork in its bakery, which makes it haram. They also claim the croissants are not suitable for vegetarians.
Muslim Twitter was quite upset.
BuzzFeed News showed Lidl one of the videos and a spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the claims made in the video are largely incorrect and misleading."
And for those of you wondering, Lidl confirmed to us that their butter croissants are suitable for vegetarians.
People have also been sharing this link to the Vegan Society website that lists ingredients in Lidl's bakery items. A spokesperson said that the list is not up to date.
As always, be extra skeptical with WhatsApp messages that are sent round.
