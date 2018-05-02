K-Pop Fans Are Saying This Girl Group Mocked A Traditional Indian Dance

You might remember Wu Xuan Yi (on the right) from the fake viral Tweet about a lesbian billionaire couple. She's actually a member of WJSN.
In an episode of tvN's Super Junior TV, WJSN performed a traditional Indian dance with Wu Xuan Yi at the front sporting a tiny moustache.
Though the episode aired on 6 April, it resurfaced yesterday and some fans have found it offensive.
One of those fans was 20-year-old Sana from London who said she felt uncomfortable after watching the video on YouTube.
Her tweet sparked a discussion on how South Asian culture is portrayed by South Koreans.
Sana said that after she tweeted it people started sending her more incidents. For example, the 'oh my girl' incident that caused controversy two years ago.
She said that after she tweeted, people have thanked her for bringing the issue to light, but she's also been receiving "a huge amount of racial slander" from troll accounts.
People have cancelled the group.
BuzzFeed News have reached out to WJSN's representatives for comment.
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.