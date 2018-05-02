 back to top
K-Pop Fans Are Saying This Girl Group Mocked A Traditional Indian Dance

"wtf is this mess cosmic girls discontinued."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You might remember Wu Xuan Yi (on the right) from the fake viral Tweet about a lesbian billionaire couple. She's actually a member of WJSN.

In an episode of tvN's Super Junior TV, WJSN performed a traditional Indian dance with Wu Xuan Yi at the front sporting a tiny moustache.

Though the episode aired on 6 April, it resurfaced yesterday and some fans have found it offensive.

y'all wanna know why this is fucking disrespectful? because the dance she's doing is an indian traditional dance called bharatnatyam and she's completely fucking mocking it and thinking it's a joke. https://t.co/TBGwbmXciR
this is not ice cream this is butter @yutense

y'all wanna know why this is fucking disrespectful? because the dance she's doing is an indian traditional dance called bharatnatyam and she's completely fucking mocking it and thinking it's a joke. https://t.co/TBGwbmXciR

One of those fans was 20-year-old Sana from London who said she felt uncomfortable after watching the video on YouTube.

Supplied

Her tweet sparked a discussion on how South Asian culture is portrayed by South Koreans.

Sana said: "It’s very obvious at times that Koreans in general don’t see South Asia as anything more than curry, yoga and that one damn song."

Sana said that after she tweeted it people started sending her more incidents. For example, the 'oh my girl' incident that caused controversy two years ago.

"But then so many more people started to send me even more incidents of Koreans mocking or degrading South Asian culture whilst at the same time using other aspects of our culture as music video concepts," Sana said.

She said that after she tweeted, people have thanked her for bringing the issue to light, but she's also been receiving "a huge amount of racial slander" from troll accounts.

She said, "I’ve had tonnes of South Asian girls thank me for bringing the issue to light bc so many people have been feeling uncomfortable with the way Koreans look down onto Indians for a long while now."

People have cancelled the group.

BuzzFeed News have reached out to WJSN's representatives for comment.

