Jeremy Corbyn Said He Has Youth On His Side And People Are Loving It

This morning Jeremy Corbyn appeared on BBC1's Andrew Marr Show.
And he told Marr that that he's ready for another election after no party won enough seats to command an overall majority.
When Marr asked Corbyn if he is in it for the long term Corbyn replied: "Look at me, I've got youth on my side."
People loved Corbyn's confidence.
And were big fans of the fact Corbyn, 68, had made a joke about a surge in support for Labour from young voters.
We don't actually know how many young people voted in the snap election, but it's thought higher-than-expected turnout was driven by young voters. Polling firm Ipsos Mori will publish estimates for turnout broken down by age groups next week.
But people are still here for smug Corbyn nonetheless.
