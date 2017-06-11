Sections

Politics

Jeremy Corbyn Said He Has Youth On His Side And People Are Loving It

"I am so here for how smug Jeremy looks on Marr."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This morning Jeremy Corbyn appeared on BBC1's Andrew Marr Show.

#Marr:
Matthew Champion @matthewchampion

#Marr: "You're looking chipper." Corbyn: "It's a nice sunny morning."

Reply Retweet Favorite

And he told Marr that that he's ready for another election after no party won enough seats to command an overall majority.

We can't go on with this
BBC News (UK) @BBCNews

We can't go on with this "instability" & Labour is "ready to fight another election", Jeremy Corbyn says… https://t.co/S4gk8tXHI9

Reply Retweet Favorite
Corbyn just said that the Labour party is ready to fight if there's another general election this year #marr
Fiona Rutherford @Fi_Rutherford

Corbyn just said that the Labour party is ready to fight if there's another general election this year #marr

Reply Retweet Favorite

When Marr asked Corbyn if he is in it for the long term Corbyn replied: "Look at me, I've got youth on my side."

Marr:
Jim Waterson @jimwaterson

Marr: "Is Jeremy Corbyn in this for the long term?" Corbyn: "Look at me, I've got youth on my side."

Reply Retweet Favorite

People loved Corbyn's confidence.

Jeremy Cobyn cannot stop smiling on #marr He can't help himself. And showing quite a bit of sass too! #GE2017
Declan Harvey @NewsDeclan

Jeremy Cobyn cannot stop smiling on #marr He can't help himself. And showing quite a bit of sass too! #GE2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

And were big fans of the fact Corbyn, 68, had made a joke about a surge in support for Labour from young voters.

'I've got youth on my side.' Corbyn with the best line of the show. And doesn't he know it. #Marr
Joe Phelan @acedece

'I've got youth on my side.' Corbyn with the best line of the show. And doesn't he know it. #Marr

Reply Retweet Favorite
Alex Nunns @alexnunns

"Look at me. I've got youth on my side."- Jeremy Corbyn. Double entendre with irony - maximum points, a perfect 10. #CorbynWins #Marr

Reply Retweet Favorite
Jeremy Corbyn is the ABSOLUTE BOY. I actually love him.
Charlotte Moor 💖 @Lottie_Lamour

Jeremy Corbyn is the ABSOLUTE BOY. I actually love him. "Look at me, I've got youth on my side" YES YOU HAVE, YOU BADMAN

Reply Retweet Favorite

We don't actually know how many young people voted in the snap election, but it's thought higher-than-expected turnout was driven by young voters. Polling firm Ipsos Mori will publish estimates for turnout broken down by age groups next week.

But people are still here for smug Corbyn nonetheless.

omg I am so here for how smug Jeremy looks on Marr
Abby Tomlinson @twcuddleston

omg I am so here for how smug Jeremy looks on Marr

Reply Retweet Favorite

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

