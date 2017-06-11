Jeremy Corbyn Said He Has Youth On His Side And People Are Loving It

We can't go on with this "instability" & Labour is "ready to fight another election", Jeremy Corbyn says… https://t.co/S4gk8tXHI9

Marr: "Is Jeremy Corbyn in this for the long term?" Corbyn: "Look at me, I've got youth on my side."

We don't actually know how many young people voted in the snap election, but it's thought higher-than-expected turnout was driven by young voters. Polling firm Ipsos Mori will publish estimates for turnout broken down by age groups next week.