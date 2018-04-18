 back to top
There's A Charcoal Activated Vegan Croissant For Sale And We Tried It Out

"You people eating lumps of coal now?"

Ikran Dahir
Coco di Mama have started selling charcoal activated vegan croissants for £1.80 each, or £2.15 if you're dining in.

I feel like this might be a bit much, even for East London
Amy Charlotte Kean @keano81

I feel like this might be a bit much, even for East London

And people have thoughts.

Twitter: @lauzmur
@keano81 "Oi, Barry, what we doin' with this burnt batch?"... "Hang on Dave, I've got an idea"
Si mon NOT Garfunkel @Simonissavage

@keano81 "Oi, Barry, what we doin' with this burnt batch?"... "Hang on Dave, I've got an idea"

Twitter: @WomanRespecr

According to their website, the charcoal in the croissant helps to detoxify any poisons or toxins in your body.

Screenshot / Coco di Mama

To settle it, we went down to Coco di Mama and bought all four of the charcoal croissants.

Ikran Dahir / BuzzFeed

The croissant smells pretty good.

Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed
Tess Atkinson said the croissants were on the worse end of the vegan scale.

Ikran Dahir / BuzzFeed

She added: "It's squidgier than I expected, and doesn't have the burnt notes I thought there would be."

Scott Bryan said: "I don’t know what else I was expecting."

Ikran Dahir / BuzzFeed

Ryan Broderick said: "Goth as hell and had more of a lemony zest than I was expecting."

Ikran Dahir / BuzzFeed

Rachael Krishna said she thought the croissant was nice and kind of lemony. "If you want to be goth and eat a black croissant go ahead," she said.

Ikran Dahir / BuzzFeed
Elizabeth Pears said it looked like cow dung but it tasted better than it looked. She said: "Give me the real thing any day of the week."

Ikran Dahir / BuzzFeed

Mark Di Stefano was not impressed and said: "I feel personally attacked by the idea of the croissant, yet, when it comes to the taste it comes off as a lemony pastry. It's a lie wrapped in sweetness."

Ikran Dahir / BuzzFeed

I thought it tasted pretty good, kinda more on the lemony, vanilla side. Like a ball of sugar. In a good way.

Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

It definitely tastes better than it looks.

Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

