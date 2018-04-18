There's A Charcoal Activated Vegan Croissant For Sale And We Tried It Out

Coco di Mama have started selling charcoal activated vegan croissants for £1.80 each, or £2.15 if you're dining in.
And people have thoughts.
According to their website, the charcoal in the croissant helps to detoxify any poisons or toxins in your body.
To settle it, we went down to Coco di Mama and bought all four of the charcoal croissants.
The croissant smells pretty good.
Tess Atkinson said the croissants were on the worse end of the vegan scale.
Scott Bryan said: "I don’t know what else I was expecting."
Ryan Broderick said: "Goth as hell and had more of a lemony zest than I was expecting."
Rachael Krishna said she thought the croissant was nice and kind of lemony. "If you want to be goth and eat a black croissant go ahead," she said.
Elizabeth Pears said it looked like cow dung but it tasted better than it looked. She said: "Give me the real thing any day of the week."
Mark Di Stefano was not impressed and said: "I feel personally attacked by the idea of the croissant, yet, when it comes to the taste it comes off as a lemony pastry. It's a lie wrapped in sweetness."
I thought it tasted pretty good, kinda more on the lemony, vanilla side. Like a ball of sugar. In a good way.
It definitely tastes better than it looks.
