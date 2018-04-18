There's A Charcoal Activated Vegan Croissant For Sale And We Tried It Out

"You people eating lumps of coal now?"

Coco di Mama have started selling charcoal activated vegan croissants for £1.80 each, or £2.15 if you're dining in. I feel like this might be a bit much, even for East London

@keano81 "Oi, Barry, what we doin' with this burnt batch?"... "Hang on Dave, I've got an idea"

