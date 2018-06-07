 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

After BTS Used This Stanford Professor's Book As Inspiration, It Became A Bestseller In Korea

The author said: "Their songs deeply resonate with many people, not only in Korea but around the world."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

BTS's latest album, Love Yourself: Tear, features a song called "Magic Shop".

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Before the song came out, it was hinted at in a live performance in December 2017 with the quote, "A magical time is coming. Come to the Magic Shop. Now, take off your mask and open your eyes."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

A teaser video for the song described "a psychodramatic technique that exchanges fear for a positive attitude."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

It's from a book called Into the Magic Shop, by Stanford professor James R. Doty.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @aimeesapothecary

The book was a New York Times best-seller and has been translated into 31 languages.

It's a memoir based on Doty's upbringing as a poor child with an alcoholic father and a chronically depressed mother who had been paralysed from a stroke.

Doty goes into a magic shop one day while looking for a plastic thumb for a trick, and meets a woman called Ruth, who teaches techniques to "think magically."

Advertisement

The book has received praise in South Korea.

K media said “@BTS_twt World View” is more cinematic than real movie. As Marvel Cinematic Universe, LY Tear has an incredible Storytelling, it’s blockbuster movie’s level, also the book “Into the Magic Shop” is one of the motives for that. #iVoteBTSBBMAs https://t.co/NrA5WFdBOe https://t.co/VQzfQ5CR1d
Soo Choi @choi_bts2

K media said “@BTS_twt World View” is more cinematic than real movie. As Marvel Cinematic Universe, LY Tear has an incredible Storytelling, it’s blockbuster movie’s level, also the book “Into the Magic Shop” is one of the motives for that. #iVoteBTSBBMAs https://t.co/NrA5WFdBOe https://t.co/VQzfQ5CR1d

Reply Retweet Favorite

And became a best-seller on Korean bookstore Aladin's best-seller list.

Screenshot / Aladin.co.kr / Via aladin.co.kr

Doty told BuzzFeed News he found out about his book being used through someone messaging him on Twitter.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @jamesrdotymd

And he tweeted them thank you.

Thank you @BTS_twt https://t.co/8XWoX7plH8
James R. Doty, M.D. @jamesrdotymd

Thank you @BTS_twt https://t.co/8XWoX7plH8

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Doty said prior to this he hadn't known about BTS or K-pop, as he had not been exposed to it. Since then he listened to "Magic Shop" and said he thinks the song is great.

@BTS_twt @jamesrdotymd @N2themagicshop #intothemagicshop @BBMAs thank you for using my book as #inspiration 방탄소년단의 새 음반 LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear' 에 중요한 모티브를 제공한 서적인 &lt; 닥터 도티의 삶을 바꾸는 마술 가게 (원제 Into The Magicshop)&gt; https://t.co/kMQgjA1aPu
James R. Doty, M.D. @jamesrdotymd

@BTS_twt @jamesrdotymd @N2themagicshop #intothemagicshop @BBMAs thank you for using my book as #inspiration 방탄소년단의 새 음반 LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear' 에 중요한 모티브를 제공한 서적인 &lt; 닥터 도티의 삶을 바꾸는 마술 가게 (원제 Into The Magicshop)&gt; https://t.co/kMQgjA1aPu

Reply Retweet Favorite

Doty said, "Clearly, BTS is very thoughtful in the creation of the music and the lyrics such that their songs deeply resonate with many people, not only in Korea but around the world.

"The reaction to my book has always been very strong and positive in that it has a message about opening one’s heart and overcoming adversity – struggles which everyone experiences."

Doty added, "That being said, the immense popularity of BTS and the song has not only resulted in my book becoming a best-seller in Korea, but has resulted in a dramatic increase in exposure of the book to many others around the world – boosting sales and promoting the message of the power of having an open heart and of love, which I appreciate and which is needed more than ever."

Fans really like the book.

reading ‘into the magic shop’ while listening to magic shop,, yes tangina this is so good
𝙠𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙣 @eldustjkv

reading ‘into the magic shop’ while listening to magic shop,, yes tangina this is so good

Reply Retweet Favorite
INTO THE MAGIC SHOP IS ABOUT BRAIN SURGERY AND PSYCHOLOGY YOU BEST BELIEVE IM READING
jes | NSFR @jdbftbts

INTO THE MAGIC SHOP IS ABOUT BRAIN SURGERY AND PSYCHOLOGY YOU BEST BELIEVE IM READING

Reply Retweet Favorite

With one fan group choosing it for their book club.

For this month's #Namjoon101, #RMBookClub is reading Into The Magic Shop by Dr. J. Doty. This memoir discusses the importance of opening one's heart and learning to "grow through pain [and difficult circumstances]" Share your thoughts with the hashtags listed above @BTS_twt https://t.co/3U3IzVTS7T
RM Protection Squad @protectingRM

For this month's #Namjoon101, #RMBookClub is reading Into The Magic Shop by Dr. J. Doty. This memoir discusses the importance of opening one's heart and learning to "grow through pain [and difficult circumstances]" Share your thoughts with the hashtags listed above @BTS_twt https://t.co/3U3IzVTS7T

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App