This Clip Of Jimin Is Getting A Mixed Response And BTS Fans Aren’t Happy

"He's so ethereal that even his eyes are glistening."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

BTS's Jimin has gone viral for a video clip of him taken at a concert.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The short clip, taken by fan site mochimin, currently has over 2 million views.

he’s so ethereal that even his eyes are glimmering tf
cess | D-27 | joon day 🎈 @veIvetkth

he’s so ethereal that even his eyes are glimmering tf

People who don't know Jimin or even K-pop are being introduced to him.

i don't even listen to kpop but drop his name please i'm in love https://t.co/lLbfw7MXxy
vals🇳🇴 @goldisak

i don't even listen to kpop but drop his name please i'm in love https://t.co/lLbfw7MXxy

And they're stanning.

i don’t listen to kpop and i don't know him, but he's fucking beautiful ??????????? https://t.co/jHkS5VKs48
𝐌. @_delicatesse

i don’t listen to kpop and i don't know him, but he's fucking beautiful ??????????? https://t.co/jHkS5VKs48

However, some people have said they don't like how "feminine" he looks in the video.

Why K-Pop has Korean Men Wearing Makeup? Korean male beauty has, by any standard of judgement, taken on a distinctly effeminate quality! Are women truly infatuated by these feminine looking "men"? https://t.co/nfjyKt5YZu
. @salafi_writer

Why K-Pop has Korean Men Wearing Makeup? Korean male beauty has, by any standard of judgement, taken on a distinctly effeminate quality! Are women truly infatuated by these feminine looking "men"? https://t.co/nfjyKt5YZu

This Twitter user said that following their tweet, they had a debate with a friend about it.

They said, "Despite of my lack of love for mens [sic] makeup, it's not up to me to stop a man from doing what he wants to do. They can do what they want, it’s just that I'm not at all attracted to these sort of men."

I will never understand why women crush over these super feminine looking dudes. It's actually very weird and worrying https://t.co/510LUsCH5M
سرمد @s__lst

I will never understand why women crush over these super feminine looking dudes. It's actually very weird and worrying https://t.co/510LUsCH5M

And this user said, "It's just a joke/troll by me. Nothing more to it tbh."

K-pop is so trash. https://t.co/edVmrzq4ZG
Kīng 🌠🦇 @etherealking_

K-pop is so trash. https://t.co/edVmrzq4ZG

This Twitter user also said he was trolling. He said, "I don't actually think that, I said it because I know how sensitive and obsessive BTS fans [are]."

But fans clapped back.

Here we go again
. @rude_gurlzz

Here we go again

those annoying ass boys who calls kpop idols gay &amp; feminine just because they wear makeup and have a really smooth skin, how about you start taking care of your hygiene so girls would want you.
他妈的 @dvstbin

those annoying ass boys who calls kpop idols gay &amp; feminine just because they wear makeup and have a really smooth skin, how about you start taking care of your hygiene so girls would want you.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

