A Police Officer's Girlfriend Proposed At Pride In London And People Are Loving It

On Saturday, a police officer was proposed to by her girlfriend at London's Pride parade.

People cheered as the woman, named online only as Jane, got down on one knee in front of her partner, Dizzy.

Last year a police officer was the one doing the proposing during Pride.

The theme of this year's Pride celebrations was "Love Happens Here". London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Here in London you are free to be who you want to be, and love who you want to love."