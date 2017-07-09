Sections

A Police Officer's Girlfriend Proposed At Pride In London And People Are Loving It

Spoiler: she said yes.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday, a police officer was proposed to by her girlfriend at London's Pride parade.

She said YES! Congratulations ❤️💍 #LoveHappensHere
BTP @BTP

She said YES! Congratulations ❤️💍 #LoveHappensHere

People cheered as the woman, named online only as Jane, got down on one knee in front of her partner, Dizzy.

My amazing friend Jane proposes to her gf dizzy at #pride - amazing
Lewis Iwu @lewisiwu

My amazing friend Jane proposes to her gf dizzy at #pride - amazing

Congrats to Jane and Dizzy - Engaged at #Pride #LoveLivesHere #PrideinLondon #BritishTransportPolice
Hannah Eachus @HannahEachus

Congrats to Jane and Dizzy - Engaged at #Pride #LoveLivesHere #PrideinLondon #BritishTransportPolice

And people really loved the moment.

@HannahEachus Oh it's happening! I'm not crying, I'm not crying....ok I'm crying!
#Resitance✊🏻Rosie @JessesgirlRosie

@HannahEachus Oh it's happening! I'm not crying, I'm not crying....ok I'm crying!

Last year a police officer was the one doing the proposing during Pride.

The theme of this year's Pride celebrations was "Love Happens Here". London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Here in London you are free to be who you want to be, and love who you want to love."

Congratulations! 🌈💜

