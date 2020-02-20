A Man Has Been Arrested For Attempted Murder After A Stabbing At A London Mosque

A man in his seventies is currently being treated at a major trauma centre.

Anthony Devlin / PA

Police were called to a mosque in London at 3:10pm following reports of a stabbing.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that a man in his seventies was stabbed, but his condition was not believed to be life-threatening.

Footage of the aftermath of the attack was shared widely on social media.

The attack took place during Asr prayer — the third of the day — at London Central Mosque in Regent's Park, north London.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told BuzzFeed News: “We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a car and an advanced paramedic practitioner to the scene.

“We treated a man for injuries and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre."

This is a developing story.


