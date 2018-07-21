 back to top
A Korean Beauty Brand Appears To Have Made A Hand Darker And People Are Confused AF

"Is that hand wearing blackface..."

Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

South Korean beauty brand Stylenanda's makeup line 3CE has a nail polish range called "layering nail lacquer".

These photos of the soft orange colour have been called out by people online because one of the hands in the pictures had apparently been made to appear darker.

The palm looked particularly strange. The reason it's strange is because the palm is black and that's not a thing that usually occurs in real life.

why is the palm black... https://t.co/ZBASxGgWyg
1-800-did-i-ask? call now! 📱📞 @iconickbeauty

why is the palm black... https://t.co/ZBASxGgWyg

So, naturally, people were suspicious.

I think they just colored a pale hand &amp; made it brown. That's why the brown hand's palm is also brown. &amp; that's why that one pinky that's linked through the pale hand is light even tho it's attached to the brown hand. All this bad editing when they coulda just got a Black person https://t.co/cNyRQ2tCny
Park Nae-beom @tanaebriana

I think they just colored a pale hand &amp; made it brown. That's why the brown hand's palm is also brown. &amp; that's why that one pinky that's linked through the pale hand is light even tho it's attached to the brown hand. All this bad editing when they coulda just got a Black person https://t.co/cNyRQ2tCny

Now, the webpage which hosted the images has been taken down.

Stylenada

Some photos still appear to be on their Facebook pages though.

The photo has people checking their hands.

@iconickbeauty me looking at my hand like...
boring gyal. @smallfrrry

@iconickbeauty me looking at my hand like...

@smallfrrry @iconickbeauty I looked at my hand twice, turned the light on and off, and was so confused because who palm is the same color and the other side of they hand???!!!? https://t.co/A99ZG5q9b9
EJ_Lo🇯🇲🌈 @ErronJ_

@smallfrrry @iconickbeauty I looked at my hand twice, turned the light on and off, and was so confused because who palm is the same color and the other side of they hand???!!!? https://t.co/A99ZG5q9b9

I had to check my own palm to make sure I wasn't tripping lol https://t.co/JKpQtU6kXH
Jessica Maria @MariaGaddis

I had to check my own palm to make sure I wasn't tripping lol https://t.co/JKpQtU6kXH

It has left people confused.

@iconickbeauty @sunflowerjinkis
🗝 @keytomelanin

@iconickbeauty @sunflowerjinkis

Is that hand wearing blackface... https://t.co/axcEdxVi23
chirpse hurts🌹 @owinypl

Is that hand wearing blackface... https://t.co/axcEdxVi23

It took me so long why did it take me so long 😭 https://t.co/qwXh6APn8Q
Thato @thatongubene_x

It took me so long why did it take me so long 😭 https://t.co/qwXh6APn8Q

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the parent company of Stylenanda, L'Oréal.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

