A British Radio Station Has Deleted All The Promo For An Upcoming BTS Interview

When approached, Capital said it does not comment on editorial decisions.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

About two weeks ago, Capital radio presenter Roman Kemp was dragged by BTS fans for saying the band was "that noise that you were just hearing there".

Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images

He went on to apologise to the fans and posted a photo to tease an upcoming BTS interview, which was supposed to be aired on Wednesday.

Roman Kemp @romankemp

In all seriousness, there’s been a lot said over the past few weeks. The fact is, it was a pleasure to sit down with the boys and have a fun chat about music and all things positive. You’ll hear/see the interview on Wednesday from 6am on Capital Breakfast...

Roman Kemp @romankemp

In light of everything over the past few weeks regarding the band BTS and their fans... I feel best to put everything in writing right now.

Roman Kemp @romankemp

It’s never my intention to garner negative energy for anyone let alone within the world of music that I love so dearly. However comments have started to now be aimed toward not only myself but my family and loved ones, I would please ask for this to stop.

Roman Kemp @romankemp

I am sorry to anyone who may have been offended by any comment I have made toward BTS. I ask all BTS fans to know in their hearts that I have never thought anything negative of the band nor would I wont to stop the joy of spreading music.

Some fans wanted him to redirect his apology to the band.

💜 msbeatrice 💜 @msbeatrice_81

@romankemp @JinjiminOT7 The people who deserve this apology are the members of BTS. It is unconscionable that you were given access to them after your comments, but if you're truly sincere about your current statement then it should be directed to them, not to us.

💛 ᶜᵉˡᵉⁿᵃ @infiniteIyknj

@romankemp Aside from BTS ARMY, I would have hoped that you could've addressed your apology towards BTS since it was their music that you have insulted, after all. I'm just glad that @BTS_twt were professional artists who still gave you their time for an interview.

And they said he should do it on the radio.

SNS_GROUP_ON_A_WHOLE_OTHER_LEVEL @jujinjimrmhosuv

@romankemp You said "construction noise" on the radio, now, broadcast your 'apology' on the radio. Apologize to BTS because it is their music.

gökçe @btsonlyevents

@romankemp apologize on the radio

But other fans accepted the apology and were concerned about alleged comments that were made about Kemp's family.

✨🌕InOctoberWeBloom🌹 @camshhy

@romankemp ARMYs, please stop the hate. Do you think BTS would be happy if they were to read this? He finally asked for apology, its enough. Please do not bash his family, maybe we do not see it because the attacked is not on this platform (twitter). https://t.co/fVtw589Ya5

BTS Maryland Fan @btsnoonavote

@romankemp Thanks for the apology. I think that it is time to move on ARMYs. If you don't like his apology, which is well within your right, put that block button to use.

Fans who were eagerly anticipating the interview tuned in to hear from their faves, but the interview never appeared. When they checked Capital's Twitter account, the tweet with the video teaser appeared to have been deleted.

ᴹᵃᶦˢʸ🇬🇧 | ᴰᶦᵈⁿ'ᵗ ᵍᵉᵗ ᵗᶦᶜᵏᵉᵗˢ ᶠᵒʳ ᵇᵗˢ @minyoongisfaceu

So Capital deleted their tweet about the BTS interview literally JUST AFTER 8:02am (hence why it says my tweet wouldnt post) and Idk what to think, it said 8am today and I heard absolutely nothing so like- did it not happen? #BTSINLONDON #BTS #BTSLoveYourselfTour #BTSxLondon https://t.co/KmVlnyYMlR

jimintober bitches @1baepsae

guys someone PLEASE tell me where i can find the interview on capital this morning #bts #BTSxLondon

And now they want to know if the interview will be aired at all.

UK BTS ARMY @UKBTSARMATION

.@romankemp . We’ve seen your apology and have acknowledged it. However we’d like to ask why have all tweets about the BTS interview been deleted? Will there no longer be an interview?

xrisa mik @goldy_little_

@CapitalOfficial may i ask you something?where is the interview with @BTS_twt ? they did an interview with you despite their full schedule didn't they? you said it would be aired today.where is it then?

This is the video teaser in question.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

BuzzFeed News has seen a copy of the questions that Kemp would've asked at the interview with BTS.

Supplied

When BuzzFeed News contacted Capital to ask why the tweets were deleted, and if the interview would be airing in future, a spokesperson said they do not comment on editorial decisions.

BuzzFeed News has also contacted reps for BTS for comment.

