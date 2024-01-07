Just 26 Water Bottles And Tumblers To Motivate You To Drink More Water

1. A four-piece set of aesthetic glass cups for the beverage lover who can't help but snap a pic for their IG story before they ever have a sip of their drink.
2. A sleek time-marked water bottle you'll love for its aesthetic — must-have for anyone who has been very meticulous about what they carry around or place on their desk for all to see.
Arcana is a small business that sells stylish, practical water bottles.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
3. A collapsible silicone water bottle that'll become your perfect travel companion — you can toss it in your bag knowing it won't take up *too* much of your precious space. When you're not jet setting, it'll also be a great option for tossing into your every day handbag or backpack.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly is a big fan, she said: "I bought this water bottle before a 2.5-week trip to Vietnam (where you don't drink tap water) and Malaysia (where you do). I didn't want to bring one of my ride-or-die S'well bottles because it would take up extra room in my bag when I wouldn't be able to use it during the majority of the trip. This handy silicone bottle did just the trick! It's very easy to roll up and *stays* rolled up thanks to the just-stretchy-enough loop. Said loop was also very handy while walking through airports and just around sightseeing. The bottle is easy to clean and doesn't make my water taste weird. I'm now using it as my daily water bottle and feel confident it'll serve me well for a long time. Plus! With a collapsible water bottle, it's easier to remember if you left water in it before you go through security."
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.59 (available in nine colors/styles).
4. A Stanley 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler you won't believe you waited this long to treat yourself to. Fill it to the brim with water and fresh ice and use it to motivate yourself to hydrate all day.
I finally caved and got one of these in the 40-ounce size and IDK why I waited so long! Yes, it's ridiculously large, but I only have to fill it up once before bed and my water lasts me through the entire next day! It also stays cold and, honestly, just looks super cute on my desk. And, yes, my one-year-old refuses to drink out of his own baby-appropriate cups and will whine until I let him drink out of mine 🫠.
Promising review: "I've been on the fence about buying a Stanley, but I'm glad I did! Because of its size, I don't have to fill up as much. I like that it has a lifetime warranty. I got the iris color and it's really pretty in real life! The pictures don't do it justice!" —Nattycat96
Get it from REI for $45 (available in 12 colors) or Stanley for $45 (available in 13 colors) or from Target for $45 (available in three colors).
5. Or a Stanley IceFlow tumbler with a handy-dandy carrying handle available in the same fun colors the bigger version comes in but a *touch* more practical if you're not looking to have to pee all day long.
Promising review: "This is so handy. Keeps my water cold all day. Love this so much, I bought another as a gift. The color is a beautiful green, actually as vibrant as shown in the picture. It's very durable, it's survived being thrown around my house and vehicle and has never leaked." —wife and mom
Get it from Amazon for $30+ (available in two sizes and 15 styles).
6. A Corkcicle Cruiser cup available in so many vibrant options you'll never misplace it — it'll also ensure your beverage of choice will stay cold for 12 hours and hot for 5! If you're planning to roll into this year as a maximalist, this cup is for you.
Promising review: "I bought the Cruiser for my best friend and her husband, and they were both SHOCKED on the amount of time their beverages stay cold and hot! I bought myself one, too, and I love my water so much and my fresh Ice tea! ALSO, they are dishwasher safe!! I say 10 stars!!" —Jennifer H.
Get it from Corkcicle for $39.95+ (available in 10 styles and three sizes) or from Amazon for $49.95 (available in 11 styles).
7. A classic 30oz Yeti Rambler tumbler because some of us simply cannot be bothered with straws. This tried-and-true option has over 75K 5-star reviews that simply speak for themselves — you can't go wrong sipping from one of these babies.
My sister has an actual Yeti obsession — between her and her fiancé, I think they actually own over 15 various Yeti cups (not including the three Yeti dog bowls they have for their dogs). It's wild. Anyways, these cups are so reliable you definitely won't regret investing in one.
Promising review: "Yeti has a good reputation for quality products, and this tumbler is no exception. It holds a lot and as with other tumblers from this company will maintain the temperature of your beverage, even in extreme conditions, for hours, and sometimes even up to a day. Very tough exterior; the enameled steel means it can take rough handling without showing too much wear and tear. This is one of those products that is definitely worth the money invested in it." —Constantine2001
Get it from Amazon for $26.60+ (available in 28 colors).
8. A water bottle featuring a push button and a locking lid so when you toss it into your bag, you won't find that everything you own (including your lovely leather wallet) is soaked.
Promising review: "I have so many water bottles, but none compares to this one. Size is perfect for my bags; the thermos keeps my cold liquid cold and warm liquid warm. Love the variety of colors it offers as well. There are no spills, and the enclosed cap keeps the opening area clean." —WunWun
Get it from Amazon for $19.19+ (available in 12 colors and three sizes).
9. A handheld water bottle that attaches to your hand, a must-have for runners! There are few things worse than trying to hold on to a heavy water bottle while also trying to hit your mile goal for the day. You'll barely notice you're holding this one so you can focus on getting those steps in.
Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde loves hers: "It took me SO long to finally figure out that you're NOT supposed to feel like you're dying from thirst at the end of your training runs. I really thought that carrying a water bottle would be cumbersome and annoying, so I did a lot of research to find a hydration solution that works for me. I have a really short torso, so those small water bottles that attach to your running belt were out for me (but might work for you!!), and I didn't like the idea of a running vest. (Those are banned in a lot of major races anyway!) So I settled on this handheld bottle.....and OMG, I'm in love!! It's 12 ounces, so it's not too heavy even when full, and the strap can be tightened to perfectly fit my tiny hand and not budge at all. The spout is easy to use as well — you just pull it up with your free hand and lightly squeeze the bottle to get the water flowing. Especially during hot, humid days, this is a must-have for runs, and I will head back home if I realize I forgot it. I even carried it during the majority of my half marathon because it was easier to fill up every few stations than try to drink water out of the cups they give you. (I always ended up accidentally dumping all the water on my face before using this bottle, LOL.)"
Get it from Amazon for $35.
10. A fabulous, vacuum insulated S'well bottle you'll love for the way it matches your *aesthetic* and keeps your drink cold for 36 hours.
I've been using my S'well bottle for over five years now (the same one!), and it's held up perfectly. It keeps my water cold and is my go-to for when I'm headed out to the beach or out running errands. They come in so many fun styles, so I'm sure you'll be able to find one that catches your eye.
Promising review: "I have filled this thing with cold water, taken it to a 115-degree turf soccer field in the middle of the blazing hot summer sun, set it on the ground, and gotten a nice cold drink two hours later. Whatever magic insulation they use is super effective." —David D
Get it from Amazon for $21.08+ (available in two sizes and 25 styles).
11. A sleek vacuum-insulated tumbler designed to keep cold liquids, well, cold, and hot ones...hot! It also comes with a built-in diffuser for tea or to pop some fruit into to flavor your water.
Welly is a small business named to honor the founder's mom — Elly. All of their beautifully designed products are built to make eliminating single-use plastics easier, and they donate at least 1% of sales to clean water projects worldwide.
BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy is a big fan of hers, she said, "The year is 2014. I'm a freshman in college just entering the world of proper hydration. I went off to Ohio with some random water bottle and in the first couple weeks of school had a tragic incident where this SUPPOSEDLY leakproof water bottle failed to, ya know, stop leaks and gave my backpack (and my laptop) a good soaking. So, don't be like 2014 me. Be like 2024 me, with a water bottle made by a socially conscious company that is pretty, DEFINITELY leakproof, and keeps water delightfully cold for hours. The wide mouth makes it easy to clean, and I've definitely dropped this bottle more than once, and it still looks perfect!"
Get it from Welly for $35 (available in eight styles and with or without engraving) or from Amazon for $35 (available in seven styles).
12. A fruit-infuser water bottle for anyone who simply can't bring themselves to drink enough water because, honestly, it's a little boring. This one will allow you to give it a much-needed boost of flavor. It'll taste like you're relaxing at the spa even if you're stuck in rush hour traffic or perusing the aisles of Target.
It comes with an insulation sleeve, cleaning brush, and recipe booklet!
Former BuzzFeed writer Britt Ross adores this water bottle: "I am one of the aforementioned people who has, until recently, gone through life thinking, 'Why would I drink water when there are other beverages that actually taste good to be had?' Well, I received this gizmo as a birthday gift from my water-loving husband as a not-so-subtle hint to change my ways, and lo and behold, it's been a revelation. I often have lemon remnants left over from cooking and baking, and they're the perfect things to throw into the infuser section of the bottle to liven things up. It's amazing what a little fruitiness can do — I can guzzle a whole bottle easily! Plus, it's much easier to clean than you'd think (each section comes apart, and there's an included brush!), and there's a grippy section on the side so it doesn't slip out of your hand. Oh, and did I mention it has not ever leaked?! 10/10, no notes, buy it NOW!!!"
Promising review: "This water bottle is my new best friend! Really, I don’t leave the house without it. It’s helping me drink more water, and I love that I can use all the parts of a fruit to flavor my water, no waste! The bottle is easy to clean, and the handle is perfect for when you have your hands full. Very happy with my purchase!" —Laura L.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven colors).
13. Vintage-inspired glasses you can fill to the brim with the fruity water you've come to enjoy every day — both will give you the exact type of energy you need to get through your day.
Promising review: "These are one of the best cups I own. They are thick and sturdy. The lids don’t have a strong suction to it, but I didn’t really care for that. The straws are like glass material which I really like. Super aesthetically pleasing!" —Olga/Shyqyri
Get a set of four from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in six styles).
14. A Simple Modern tumbler in case you're not looking to spend a chunk of cash on a cup (fair) — it has a minimalist design and comes in a ton of *~aesthetic~* styles that'll look just as cute in your IG stories. Most importantly, it is said to keep drinks cold for hours (shoutout to its double-wall insulation) and will definitely fit in your car's cup holder.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either! Get a closer look at it on TikTok.
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes loves this tumbler: "I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color, and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got these cute cloud ones, and they work perfectly!"
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 39 colors).
15. Or a smaller version in case you don't feel the need to chug 40oz of water a day — this 24oz Simple Modern leakproof tumbler is way more playful than a lot of the other popular designs on the market. It's giving "all eyes on me in the center of the ring just like a circus" á la Britney Spears.
Promising review: "We ended up getting our whole family these cups. These kids cups are impressive. They don’t leak! I figured they would have a slow, steady drip, but no, they are solid. I really like that the straws are flexible, and I don’t have to worry about my kids knocking out a tooth or taking out their eye. 😅 I also appreciate that the straw inside stays attached and doesn’t randomly fall off like other cups we have had in the past." —Brian T. Berg
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 16 styles).
16. Or a similar Simple Modern insulated tumbler cup without the handle to encourage you to *actually attempt* to stay hydrated throughout the day — and look cute while you do it.
BuzzFeed editor Sally Elshorafa loves this cup: "I am normally a very hydrated person, but when I was pregnant, I took it to another level. I was always thirsty, and especially for really cold water. This tumbler kept my water cold for more than 12 hours each day, like literally the ice would not melt if I kept the lid sealed. I still use this tumbler every day, and I gave birth over six months ago! It's a keeper."
Promising review: "I have only used this for ice water so far, and it's AWESOME. I'm pregnant, and this has helped me stay hydrated because I like my water very cold, and this keeps my drink icy for hours. My favorite is when I wake up super thirsty in the morning and reach over to sip from this cup, and the ice is still in tact and the water is nice and cold. Very impressed with the quality, and the color is very cute. I've already gotten lots of compliments on it." —mcs930
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six sizes and 25 colors and patterns).
17. A massive 128oz water jug (because, clearly, this is no measly bottle) in case you find yourself really (REALLY) thirsty — it also has the time marked down the side of it to motivate you to keep on sippin'.
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed to ensure I’m drinking enough water on a daily basis! I like the fact that I can see how much water I drink every two hours." —barbara green
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 28 colors).
18. A Real Housewives wine tumbler you can customize with your hometown, perfect if you've just moved and have been unwinding by watching old marathons of RHOC (ugh, the best weekends ever).
These are from a woman-owned small business based in Kansas that offers nearly any drink tumbler customization you could dream up!
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly gifted these to her friends: "I got these cuties for two of my friends who bought houses in late 2020 with their cities personalized on them. Basically no one is as obsessed with Housewives as I am, but lots of our group chats entail rehashing the latest eps (most are about RHSLC for very obvious reasons). They both LOVE them. One friend cried! But a good cry."
Get it from KC Cups on Etsy for $39.99 (available in eight styles).
19. A Klean Kanteen water bottle made of stainless steel (ooh, la la!) to keep your drink nice 'n' chilled while you go about your day.
BuzzFeed writer Taylor Steele is a big fan of hers, she said: "My purple Klean Kanteen water bottle is one of my favorite purchases ever! I suffer from dust allergies, and if you know anything about dust, you know that it's everywhere. So having this handy during an allergy attack is necessary since they happen often. It's also perfect for traveling, working out, or just having on your bedside table for any late night thirsting."
Promising review: "This is the first Klean Kanteen water bottle I bought. Perfect if you're on the go! What I like the most about the stainless steel bottles is that they don't allow algae to build up in the water (look at the water in a plastic bottle after a couple of week's use and you'll see the water looks pale green). The bacteria won't grow in a stainless-steel bottle. That, plus there won't be any plastic leeching into the water you drink." —