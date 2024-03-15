51 Treats For The Parent Who Really, Really Deserves A Break

1. A Gilmore Girls mug for anyone who prides themselves on drinking as much coffee as Rory and Lorelai do — if you're not familiar, then please know that is essentially like having an IV of caffeine running into your veins all day.
Silver Buffalo is a small business!
Promising review: "It's a cup of happiness. LOL I believe there is a science in the mug you choose every morning for your coffee. Product wise, it is very good quality, colorful, dishwasher safe. Worth the purchase." —Dana
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. A robotic vacuum, because you and I both know you don't want to spend a weekend morning trying to conquer all of the pet hair, debris, and other unexplainable messes that have found their way into your home. Kick your feet up, put on a podcast, and let this lil' gadget do its thing.
This robo vac can easily move between hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets/rugs and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt, and hair while you go about your day. It has an infrared sensor to avoid knocking into obstacles (like furniture and walls) and drop-sensing tech so it won't fall down stairs and off ledges. And if it starts to run low on battery, it'll just return to its base for a recharge! Reviewer do recommend keeping stray items like socks and cords off the floor before running this.
Promising review: "This robot vacuum is incredible! I have three dogs and a cat; this vacuum is a time saver. I run it each day and it has done an incredible job of keeping pet hair, dirt and debris picked up in my home. Works well on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors. Wish I had purchased it sooner!" —t. hampton
Get it from Amazon for $249.99 (also available in a model with home mapping).
3. A Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier you likely saw on Shark Tank and thought "Wow, that's exactly what is missing from my life." Clip it onto your bags (it can lift up to 80 pounds!) sling 'em over your shoulder and be on your merry way.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in seven colors).
4. A tabletop firepit/s'mores maker that'll make you and your partner feel like you're on a one-on-one date on The Bachelor every time you break it out to whip up a sweet treat (even if it's just a fun at-home date night while the kids are sleeping).
Houswise is a small business!
Promising review: "This was a little surprise for my fiancé for Valentines and it was excellent! 10 minutes after opening the box and reading the directions we had a fire going. It’s excellent quality, nice looking, puts off a decent sized flame with very little heat and almost no smoke. We loved it and very pleased." —R Smith
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two styles and three colors).
5. A reading light you can wrap around your neck, in case you have no interest in fumbling with a clip-on light while you turn the pages of your book. Reviewers have also said it's great if you tend to fall asleep while reading, leaving your overhead lights on in the process.
Promising review: "I also ordered one of those book lights that you have to clip directly on to your book. I haven't even tried the clip-on yet because I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH!! It's so versatile. It is the perfect solution for when I'm up in the middle of the night and I still want to stay in bed and read while my husband sleeps next to me. Even when I don't have to worry about disturbing someone this light is still my go to when reading. It's better than any night stand lamp because you can focus this light directly on your book or other types of hands-on projects. I had worried that it would be uncomfortable around my neck but It's so lightweight I hardly even notice it" —Linda Holloway
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight styles).
6. An incredibly soft fleece throw blanket so when you wrap yourself up like a burrito to watch Real Housewives, you'll feel like you're living in the lap of luxury.
Promising review: "This was my first blanket purchase from the Bedsure brand, having only ever bought one of their duvet covers, with which I was really pleased. So, when I came across this fleece blanket, I knew to expect better-than-average quality and was not disappointed. This is easily the most luxuriously soft blanket I have ever owned, yet far from the most expensive. Somehow, it's incredibly warm while also being fairly lightweight. This blanket has no business being this damn delicious." —Mistress von Redrum
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 23 colors and five sizes).
7. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
8. A mason jar cold brew maker in case you'd like your coffee maker to fit in with your home's carefully curated aesthetic. Reviewers absolutely love this version and also use it to brew their favorite iced teas. Cheers!
County Line Kitchen is a small business specializing in mason jar–style cold brew makers, pitchers, and accessories.
Promising review: "This has been a hit in my house. Makes the most delicious cold brew and is of great quality. Has saved a ton of money on going out and on pods I used to buy. I try to let it sit for 48 hours so I can dilute it with a little water to get it to last longer, and throw it in my dishwasher in between uses. Perfect!" —Jo
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and colors).
9. A milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your latte into one just like your favorite barista whips up for you at your go-to coffee shop. Delish.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $21.98 (available in 39 styles).
10. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in a variety of delectable scents — regardless of whether you commit to "Gummy Bear" or "Grapefruit" you'll be rewarded with hydrated and soft lips all day long.
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in four scents).
11. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — designed to decrease puffiness and dark circles, so if you've been up far too late crying watching Steel Magnolias for the umpteenth time this cream will be there for you come morning.
LilyAna Naturals is a small business!
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60-years-old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and have dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. Mario Badescu Lip Mask filled with acai and vanilla (yum) — apply it before bed and let its coconut oil and shea butter refresh your lips while you get some much-deserved beauty rest.
Promising review: "If you are looking for a lip mask that ACTUALLY works, look no further!!!! This lip mask is incredible! It smells so good and is a light-scented product, so perfect for those with sensitivities (like myself). This mask will condition your lips overnight and throughout your day. Even though it’s pricey, you only need a small amount, so it will last a very long time! This lip mask stays on even when you eat and drink, which I can’t say for any other masks or lip balms I have used. Highly recommend! I will definitely be repurchasing this again!!" –RosiePosie
Get it from Amazon for