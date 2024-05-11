40 Treats For Any Poor Unfortunate Soul Who Has Really Had A Terrible Week

1. A Dracula garlic mincer that'll make even the most serious of chefs let out an audible giggle.
Promising review: "I gifted this to my roommate and we both love it. We love garlic so we use it almost every day! It is easy to use and effortless; taking the crushed garlic was a pain at first, but now we just use a small spoon to scrape it out. Cleaning is super easy by hand but most of the time we put it in the dishwasher to keep it from smelling garlicky. Everyone loves it! Highly recommend!" —Danny
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
2. A soft cardigan to bring new meaning to the phrase "I wear my heart on my sleeve." It'll be the perfect springtime accessory for when layering is an absolute necessity and will likely be the first thing you reach for when last-minute plans pop up that require you actually to get dressed.
Promising review: "This cropped cardigan is an absolute head-turner! It's super soft and stretchy. Love the two-tone colors. The model is wearing a skirt, but I wore it with some high-waisted jeans, and it looked so cute! This is a very versatile cardigan. The buttons are big, which makes it easy for the consumer to unbutton or button back up. The sleeves were the perfect length. I highly recommend!" —Angelina
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 11 styles).
3. A "screaming goat" button that shockingly is quite useful — and not just for a good laugh. Many reviewers have noted it's been great for getting the attention of rowdy students (who woulda thought!) You can also totally use it to recreate that incredible parody of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" (IYKYK).
Novelty888 is a small business that specializes in delightfully and oddly specific talking buttons.
Promising review: "Got this for my wife to keep on her desk. She said it’s been a big hit in the office! If she or her coworkers are having a tough time, this lightens the mood with just the press of a button." —Daniel
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
4. A silly Potty Putter Toilet Time golf game you and your roomie will get so competitive over you'll likely find yourselves making excuses to hang in the bathroom.
Promising review: "Had my dad cackling! He’s always spending hours and hours trapped in the bathroom at home, so for Christmas I decided to give him something to do while he’s in there. 😂 He about rolled out of his chair." —Abbie Reynolds
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
5. A shaved ice machine because summer is headed our way and so is the craving for delicious, icy treats — this fun gadget will help you whip up beach resort–worthy snacks for everyone with ease.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice is a small business!
Promising review: "We enjoy our shaved ice maker! It does a great job and is easy to use. As with all ice-shaving machines, there is a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it's all good. I do find that the machine needs to rest for a minute between uses, and it is very noisy, but it's so much fun. We do use the Hawaiian Ice syrups, which I also recommend." —John
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 and a six-pack of syrups for $39.99.
6. A pack of shower steamers featuring the soothing scents of lavender, vanilla, and rosemary (they're packed with real herbs!) — guaranteed to turn any frown upside down, literally.
Promising review: "These smell amazing. I have an en suite bathroom, and they fragrance my entire room with a subtle, calming aroma. I drop it in the tub towards the back where the outer streams hit, turn my shower on the hottest setting, close the curtains, and wait until I smell it. This gives your water a chance to heat up and your steamer time to melt. By the time I hop in, the shower is full of relaxing steam. These are great, and I can tell a difference in my state of mind when I just take a moment to breathe and enjoy the scent." —Kindle Customer
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $15.59 (also available as a 24-pack).
7. Pink Joy-Con controllers you can swap out for the ones that come with the Nintendo Switch OLED — these will add a fun pop of color to your new "toy" and *also* help note which one is yours in case someone else in the house already owns one.
There have been many iterations of fun Joy-Con controllers since Nintendo came out with Switch devices, but none that have piqued my interest as much as these adorable pink ones! I simply *had* to have them — and you know what? I adore them. Yes, they function exactly the same as the controllers my Nintendo Switch has always had...but they're pink! They simply make me happy. The end.
Promising review: "I got these for my sister along with the new Princess Peach game and she loves them. She loves the color so much." —alpha85
Get them from Amazon for $79.
8. A dimmable candle warmer that'll melt your go-to candle nice 'n' evenly so you can fill your home with the sweet scent of springtime without having to search around for matches or a lighter. You're welcome.
I purchased this gorgeous lil' lamp after my husband realized the smoke/ash from my candles were actually starting to stain our white ceilings (oops). It works SO well. All I had to do was plug it in, set the timer (I love that it has timer options!!!) pop one of my candles under it, and let it do it's thing. It looks so pretty on my desk and adds a little bit of extra light to my space!
Additionally, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).
9. A stylish straw hat you can roll up and store in a tote bag easily, so when your friends decide to go to brunch at the very last minute you can pack up your belongings, pop this baby on, and head out looking more stylish than ever.
It has UPF 50+ built right into it!
Promising review: "This hat exceeded my expectations and has become my favorite hat to wear. I have a smaller head so most hats are too loose. I love the adjustable strap inside the hat to secure it better. You can style it up in a dress or dress it down with a bikini by the pool. Highly recommend!" —Holly M. Levine
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in 22 colors).
10. Faux tulips no one will realize aren't the real deal (unless they take a sniff of 'em). They'll add a fun pop of color into your room and help you feel like you're shaking the winter cobwebs off for good.
Promising review: "Gorgeous artificial flowers!! Perfect for those of us who are allergy-riddled floral enthusiasts. I use them for seasonal and holiday decorating, as well as homemade gifts for my family and friends. I love the careful attention to detail, particularly how random leaves appear to have 'dirt' as if freshly picked right from the garden. Really appreciate a quality allergy-free floral option." —Jen M
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sets of 20, 28, or 60 and in tons of color combos).
11. An exfoliating foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — it'll be grossly satisfying to watch the progress and the results will be mindblowing!
Lavinso is a small business!
Promising review: "These foot masks work as stated. You wear the masks (bags, basically) for about an hour. A week or so later, your feet will peel so much they look like zombie feet! Both my daughter and I have used these, so it's not just me. I will say that, depending on the condition of your feet, one application may not be enough. One application did improve my feet about 50%, but I plan to use the masks once a month until the three-pack is gone. That should greatly improve my feet by sandal season! I will definitely purchase again, as needed." —Trisha
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in four styles).