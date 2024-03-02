I Threw Myself A Swiftie-Inspired Baby Shower And Here's Everything I Bought

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Taylor Swift
Hello friends (and dare I say, fellow Swifties!) My name is Heather, and I have been a Taylor Swift fan since, yikes, 2006. As soon as I found out I was pregnant (again), I knew I wanted to have a casual, lower budget, but fabulously themed Taylor Swift–inspired party to celebrate ✨. Feel free to take this guide as a sign you should throw your own Eras-themed shower.
First things first: the outfit!
I splurged on my dress because I really wanted to have my "girl" moment — I also knew I'd absolutely be able to rewear this floral, perfectly pink Hill House number many more times this spring/summer, so it felt worth it. I chose to accent it with a hair bow that was so easy to fasten (it's attached to a standard hair tie) and added an extra (on-trend) coquette feminine vibe.
Next up: decor!
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
One of the most important things to me was providing a curated spot to take cute photos with my friends. I did so by snagging a foil backdrop and a custom-made "Heather's Mom Era" banner that was so perfectly on-theme I wish I could keep it on display all the time.
Every party needs a lil' activity and thematic decor, right?
I had no interest in playing baby shower games (sorry, not sorry), but instead, I put together a "friendship bracelet–making" station inspired by the fun tradition fans have started to swap handmade bracelets. This included, of course, friendship bracelet kits, bracelet string, mini cups to sort it all into, and popping on the rented version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film as a "backdrop."
I accented my "bracelet station" with a thoughtful art print that pays tribute to the Taylor Swift lyrics from "You're On Your Own, Kid" that inspired all of the bracelet-making! Additionally, I ordered an adorable handmade box to store the bracelets in and then use as decor in my daughter's nursery.
I also used a too-cute Taylor Swift Little Golden Book and adorably on-theme Build-A-Bear to jazz up one of the end tables in my living room — will *absolutely* be putting both of these items into the baby's room once she arrives!
I added some Swiftie flair to a table in my entryway by displaying a framed puzzle my mom glued together for me (I gifted it to her for Christmas!), another fun Taylor Swift–inspired ABC kid's book, and a pretty candle.
A gift from my sisters that actually doubled as decor (and was beloved by all, regardless of whether they considered themself a Swiftie or not) was a rack of baby clothing organized by each Taylor Swift "Era."
My best friend also pitched in with her crafting skills (ones I simply do not possess) to create a Speak Now–themed diaper cake and mirror that read "Heather's Mom Era" — both of which we put to use as decor on the dessert table.
And, of course, there were food and drinks!
My gathering was mid-afternoon, so cocktails weren't exactly at the forefront of the affair. However, I'd be absolutely remiss not to make use of the opportunity to display Taylor Swift–themed drinks and infuse 'em all with edible glitter...
While I kept apps/ our actual meal simple (Costco snacks and a variety of pizzas, yum!) I went all in on dessert...even though I couldn't eat any of it 😅. It was all worth it to see just how stunning my custom cookies looked spread across the table (and they doubled as a party favor for guests to take home).
To quote Taylor Swift, all I could say at the end of the party was "I had the best day with you today." Everyone had a wonderful time (even if they somehow weren't fans of Tay) and I felt like *for once* I had the party of my dreams. Now if you'll excuse me, I'll just be counting down the days to her new album *and* my due date (which lies shortly after!)
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions