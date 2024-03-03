27 Swimsuits That Are Reviewer-Approved For A Reason

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A plunging one-piece with a lace-up back for anyone who has been *all in* on the corset trend (one we're hoping never dies out, TBH). This suit is honestly a party in the front and the back.
Promising review: "I was hopeful, but not completely optimistic when I ordered this. I. LOVE. IT. This is the first one-piece that I feel really works on my body. Usually, my chest takes up too much real estate in a one-piece and it hides my waist. This is supportive on my chest and can actually FIT my waist. I feel elongated. I know it’s pricey, but for me, it was worth it!" —Jenny
Get it from TA3 for $178 (available in sizes XXS–4X, three lengths, and 14 colors).
2. A padded bikini set because if there's ever been a time to throw on some cutoffs and run around like you're living your life inside an episode of Laguna Beach, now is it.
Promising review: "I love this bikini. It’s so cute! The material is what you want from a bathing suit, and it looks just like the picture. It’s a little bit tight, but nothing I can’t deal with. I can genuinely say I’m happy with this bikini, and I’ll be buying more from this brand." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 16 colors).
3. A sporty color block bikini reviewers are obsessed with thanks to how comfortable and stylish it is — it has cheeky bottoms (hehe, fun!) and a subtle scoop neck that'll make you want to order it in other shades.
Promising review: "So cute. Great fit and I love the adjustable straps! The color is vibrant and amazing." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors).
4. A floral one-piece complete with one of Rifle Paper Co.'s signature patterns that'll help you combine your love of spring and summer into one stylish suit.
Promising review: "This swimsuit is stunning! The colors and floral print are even more beautiful in person. The fit is fantastic, great coverage for a mama and very fun with the shoulder ties." —Macayla B.
Get it from Summersalt for $95+ (available in sizes 2–22 and four styles)
5. A lovely little Cupshe one-piece number, perfect for the tropical vacation you've been planning for months to help you get through the last bit of cold weather.
Promising review: "Love this suit! It has great coverage and is really comfortable. I have about five other Cupshe suits, and they're always high quality. This one is no exception. I love the color block design and keyhole cutout." —raelynn
Get it from Target for $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and three styles).
6. A crossover one-piece you can count on to pair nicely with that fantastic oversized sun hat you snagged last summer to channel your best Meredith Blake vibes.
7. A monokini with a mesh cutout so you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing someone — you'll thank me when you're able to swan dive into the pool without a care in the world.
Promising review: "I love this suit! I’m headed to a cruise with my husband and another couple and was looking for suits that made me feel sexy. This suit totally did it for me! I checked the dimensions and ordered accordingly, perfect fit! I can’t wait to prance around the ship while throwing back margaritas with my crew!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–26P and 44 styles).
8. A scoop bikini top featuring adjustable straps for added support — it comes in a handful of playful patterns, so when you inevitably fall in love with it you can make it your pool day uniform.
The swimsuit also has UPF 50 sun protection in it! You can snag matching bottoms here or here.
Promising review: "I’m in Turks and Caicos and I see Aerie bathing suits everywhere I look!!!! Everyone else clearly understands how amazing these bathing suits are, I did a whole order and loved every single one — I think I might have the website memorized!" —Ray Ray Z.
Get it from Aerie for $15 (originally $36.95, available in sizes XS–XL and two patterns).
9. A fishnet panel bikini that'll look *reel-y* good in the inevitable Instagram pics you're going to take while wearing this beauty on a boat.
Promising review: "As soon as I tried this bathing suit on, I knew I needed it in every color! Absolutely love the way it looks and feels on me. Buy it, you won't be disappointed." —Shikiera vasquez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes L–3XL and 15 colors).
10. A burkini to ensure you never have to leave your comfort zone — even when lounging by the pool or at the beach.
Promising review: "Gorgeous and versatile! I was finally able to be comfortable at the beach and comfortable walking around town afterwards while on vacation in the Caribbean. Dries fairly quickly! Does not excessively weigh you down when wet. Sand washes off easily. Turban stays on! It is form-fitting because of the material so if you prefer looser clothing, consider ordering a size up." —A.Nobody.Somebody
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and four colors).
11. A retro-inspired high-cut one piece that'll justify a coordinating Instagram grid–worthy photo shoot during your next beach trip — this suit deserves the recognition.
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this bathing suit! What an amazing buy! It is so form fitting, amazing quality material, and great packaging. They even gave a complimentary pack of metallic tattoos. This is my second bathing suit from this company, and I want to get a few other colors now." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 32 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
12. An off-the-shoulder number with a flouncy top you'll want to wear every chance you get — it can easily double as a bodysuit during your next tropical vacay.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this suit! It's comfortable, looks cute, and actually covers your butt instead of trying to climb up it. It has soft cups, but if you aren't very busty, it doesn't matter because the ruffle covers you up." —CB
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 21 styles).
13. A chic bathing suit set featuring a strapless top and high-rise bottoms you'll happily add to your ever-growing collection of swimwear.
Promising review: "I ordered a size medium and it was PERFECT!! Loved the bottoms because they were a little bit cheeky and made me feel like a Caribbean beach babe on the trip! Definitely recommend!" —Jodi Hochstetler
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 41 styles).
14. A retro bathing suit that'll make you feel like you're on summer vacation with Midge Maisel and her family.
Promising review: "I'm definitely a pear-shaped girl and this swimsuit does wonders. It does so much for my figure and I feel so confident wearing it. I ordered an XL based on the reviews and it fits perfectly! Don't be afraid to order the XL if you're usually a medium, guys. You'll thank me later. I look hot! Definitely looks like it's way more expensive than what you're paying for." —Destiny Warren
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes 4–16 and five styles).