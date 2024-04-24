Channel Your Inner Princess With These 30 Dreamy Spring Dresses

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A mini dress because, yes, obviously, your closet is going to demand you add some new florals into the mix for spring. This one is casual, cinched, and will look fabulous with your fave pair of sneakers.
Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/spring time dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow
Get it from Amazon for $27.18+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and 16 styles).
2. A flowy midi dress starring puff sleeves, a ruffled hemline, and a bow at the back that'll make you feel like running through a field of dandelions while singing "I want adventure in the greaaaaat wide somewheeeeeeere!" a la Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
Promising review: "This dress appears way more expensive than the listing. It reminded me of something you’d find in a boutique. I wore this dress for my bridal shower and it was so comfortable! Dress is true to size and perfect for coverage when sitting (opening presents, etc). I highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors).
3. A flowy maxi featuring tied straps, perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel like a princess but throw stricter royal family style rules out the window.
Promising review: "Such a cute and comfy dress! It has a fun flow to the bottom of it and the ties for straps add an extra dose of fabulous." —Kelsey Krucker
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XXS–4XL and 12 styles).
4. A convertible floral number you can wear off-the-shoulder if you'd like — you won't know how you haven't discovered yet during the many hours you spend scouring Amazon for flawless 'fits. Order it and spend the rest of the spring twirling like the princess you know yourself to be.
5. A belted ruffled dress for anyone who feels most like a princess when they get to wear a 2-for-1 option. 😉 Go on, girl, strut your stuff! Mix and match! Live your best life!
Promising review: "I love this dress! Just what I was looking for. Super soft material and light weight. I am self conscious of my arms so I love the sleeves. I have an hourglass figure and feel it accentuates the curves in the right places. I recommend ordering if you’re on the fence." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).
6. A sleeveless fit and flare dress with an elegant sweetheart neckline you'll love so much you'll wonder if that wish you recently made upon a star has come true in the form of this outfit.
7. A Swiss dot ruffled number that'll look simply fantastic on you — add some playful sunglasses, a cute handbag, and your fave pair of shoes to complete the look!
Promising review: "The perfect dress. You can wear this to church, a wedding, dinner, anywhere! It's so cute and comfortable! My new favorite dress." —Alicia Christe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 20 colors).
8. A one-shouldered dress featuring a ruffled accent that'll certainly steal the show — you know that moment in a rom-com when the lead makes her big debut and slowly walks down a grand staircase? This is THE dress for that moment.
9. A faux wrap midi you won't be able to help adding to your ever-growing dress collection — and why should you resist? It's stunning.
10. A tie-back mini dress with lantern sleeves you can count on to help you find "True Love" or, at the very least, someone who has as many lovable layers as Shrek. (Ogres are like onions, in case you've forgotten.)
Promising review: "This dress was exactly what I was hoping for when I bought it. I feel like a princess in it and it is definitely one of the most lovely dresses I’ve ever bought online." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 18 styles).
11. A fit and flare cocktail dress available in *so* many colors the hardest decision you might ever make in your life will be deciding which one to buy first.
12. A maxi dress, in case you've ever wanted to feel like royalty without sacrificing your body temperature — the sleeves on this have *literally* got you covered.
Any Size is a small business that makes beautiful tailored garments to fit up to 6XL! They recommend dry-cleaning this dress, but just look at it — it's so worth it.
Promising review: "Gorgeous dress! So generous in material. Perfectly sewn! Thank you for excellent service!" —shirleysullivan
Get it from Any Size on Etsy for $40.25+ (available in sizes S–6XL and 24 colors).