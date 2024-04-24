BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Channel Your Inner Princess With These 30 Dreamy Spring Dresses

    These dresses will bring your closet to *~a whole new world~*.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A mini dress because, yes, obviously, your closet is going to demand you add some new florals into the mix for spring. This one is casual, cinched, and will look fabulous with your fave pair of sneakers.

    Woman in a casual printed dress and sandals stands by a railing with a beach view in the background
    Woman in a short, flowy dress and wedge sandals, standing in a yard
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/spring time dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow

    Get it from Amazon for $27.18+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and 16 styles).

    2. A flowy midi dress starring puff sleeves, a ruffled hemline, and a bow at the back that'll make you feel like running through a field of dandelions while singing "I want adventure in the greaaaaat wide somewheeeeeeere!" a la Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

    Reviewer wearing the white ruffled dress in field
    Woman in a pink ruffled dress poses in a living room, exemplifying a casual chic style
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress appears way more expensive than the listing. It reminded me of something you’d find in a boutique. I wore this dress for my bridal shower and it was so comfortable! Dress is true to size and perfect for coverage when sitting (opening presents, etc). I highly recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors).

    3. flowy maxi featuring tied straps, perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel like a princess but throw stricter royal family style rules out the window.

    Woman in a floral dress with a handbag at an outdoor event
    Woman in a flowy lavender dress and sunglasses walking in a park with American flags in the background
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a cute and comfy dress! It has a fun flow to the bottom of it and the ties for straps add an extra dose of fabulous." —Kelsey Krucker

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XXS–4XL and 12 styles).

    4. convertible floral number you can wear off-the-shoulder if you'd like — you won't know how you haven't discovered yet during the many hours you spend scouring Amazon for flawless 'fits. Order it and spend the rest of the spring twirling like the princess you know yourself to be.

    Woman in a blue ruffled dress with a shoulder bag walking on a city sidewalk at night
    Woman in a floral tiered dress and holding a woven bag, showcasing spring fashion trends
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this dress! What first attracted were the vibrant colors and color scheme. You can dress it up or down. Perfect for a daytime event or a casual night out! Get the dress; you won’t regret it!" —myelle

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 11 styles).

    5. A belted ruffled dress for anyone who feels most like a princess when they get to wear a 2-for-1 option. 😉 Go on, girl, strut your stuff! Mix and match! Live your best life!

    Woman in a chic black top and patterned ruffle skirt with heeled sandals, carrying a purse. Ideal for a casual outing
    A person wearing a black top and red floral skirt posing with hands on hips
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! Just what I was looking for. Super soft material and light weight. I am self conscious of my arms so I love the sleeves. I have an hourglass figure and feel it accentuates the curves in the right places. I recommend ordering if you’re on the fence." —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).

    6. A sleeveless fit and flare dress with an elegant sweetheart neckline you'll love so much you'll wonder if that wish you recently made upon a star has come true in the form of this outfit.

    Woman in a striped sundress holding a denim jacket, poised for a casual look. Perfect spring-summer outfit inspiration
    Woman in a sleeveless midi dress with a square neckline, standing pose for shopping ad
    Old Navy

    Promising review: "Really cute dress, love that it has pockets! Can't wait for the warm weather to wear it!" —anonymous

    Get it from Old Navy for $32.99+ (originally $44.99; available in sizes XS–4X, tall and petite sizes, and 11 styles).

    7. Swiss dot ruffled number that'll look simply fantastic on you — add some playful sunglasses, a cute handbag, and your fave pair of shoes to complete the look!

    a reviewer in the dress in pale blue
    Woman in yellow dress and denim jacket posing by a door with fall decorations
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The perfect dress. You can wear this to church, a wedding, dinner, anywhere! It's so cute and comfortable! My new favorite dress." —Alicia Christe

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 20 colors).

    8. A one-shouldered dress featuring a ruffled accent that'll certainly steal the show — you know that moment in a rom-com when the lead makes her big debut and slowly walks down a grand staircase? This is THE dress for that moment.

    Person modeling a one-shoulder blue dress with an asymmetric hemline, paired with white heels
    Woman in an elegant one-shoulder navy blue dress and nude heels posing with hand on hip
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this dress! I really wanted the red one, but I wore it to my rehearsal dinner, so I decided to go with something more tame. I got so many compliments; GET IT!!" —Katie888

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors).

    9. faux wrap midi you won't be able to help adding to your ever-growing dress collection — and why should you resist? It's stunning.

    reviewer wearing the red dress
    Woman wearing a green patterned dress with puffed sleeves taking a mirror selfie
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore this to a barn wedding and received compliments the entire day/night. It is so flowy, pretty, and very comfortable. Can’t go wrong here." —Neecer

    Get it from Amazon for $33.98+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 42 colors).

    10. A tie-back mini dress with lantern sleeves you can count on to help you find "True Love" or, at the very least, someone who has as many lovable layers as Shrek. (Ogres are like onions, in case you've forgotten.)

    a reviewer in the long sleeve dress in purple
    Person taking a mirror selfie wearing a casual, pastel dress and strapped sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress was exactly what I was hoping for when I bought it. I feel like a princess in it and it is definitely one of the most lovely dresses I’ve ever bought online." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 18 styles).

    11. fit and flare cocktail dress available in *so* many colors the hardest decision you might ever make in your life will be deciding which one to buy first.

    reviewer wearing the white dress
    reviewer wearing the light pink dress
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my Easter dress. It was beautiful! Great for photos as well. I definitely plan on buying other colors in this dress." —Samantha

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes S–M and XL and four colors). 

    12. A maxi dress, in case you've ever wanted to feel like royalty without sacrificing your body temperature — the sleeves on this have *literally* got you covered.

    Model wearing the light blue dress
    Any Size / Etsy

    Any Size is a small business that makes beautiful tailored garments to fit up to 6XL! They recommend dry-cleaning this dress, but just look at it — it's so worth it.

    Promising review: "Gorgeous dress! So generous in material. Perfectly sewn! Thank you for excellent service!" —shirleysullivan

    Get it from Any Size on Etsy for $40.25+ (available in sizes S–6XL and 24 colors).