Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A mini dress because, yes, obviously, your closet is going to demand you add some new florals into the mix for spring. This one is casual, cinched, and will look fabulous with your fave pair of sneakers.
Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/spring time dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and 16 styles).
2. A flowy midi dress starring puff sleeves, a ruffled hemline, and a bow at the back that'll make you feel like running through a field of dandelions while singing "I want adventure in the greaaaaat wide somewheeeeeeere!" a la Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
Promising review: "This dress appears way more expensive than the listing. It reminded me of something you’d find in a boutique. I wore this dress for my bridal shower and it was so comfortable! Dress is true to size and perfect for coverage when sitting (opening presents, etc). I highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors).
3. A flowy maxi featuring tied straps, perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel like a princess but throw stricter royal family style rules out the window.
Promising review: "Such a cute and comfy dress! It has a fun flow to the bottom of it and the ties for straps add an extra dose of fabulous." —Kelsey Krucker
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 18 styles).
4. A convertible floral number you can wear off-the-shoulder if you'd like — you won't know how you haven't discovered yet during the many hours you spend scouring Amazon for flawless 'fits. Order it and spend the rest of the spring twirling like the princess you know yourself to be.
5. A vintage-styled button-down dress, a must-have if you've always loved the glamorous way royals looked decades ago while touring through countries all over the globe.
Son de Flor is a small business based in Lithuania that makes stylish linen clothing and accessories.
Promising review: "Amazing quality, so super gorgeous!!! Exactly as pictured, even more beautiful in person, even! 10000% recommend!!!" —jamieelee231
Get it from Son de Flor on Etsy for $285 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL).
6. A belted ruffled dress for anyone who feels most like a princess when they get to wear a 2-for-1 option. 😉 Go on, girl, strut your stuff! Mix and match! Live your best life!
Promising review: "I love this dress! Just what I was looking for. Super soft material and light weight. I am self conscious of my arms so I love the sleeves. I have an hourglass figure and feel it accentuates the curves in the right places. I recommend ordering if you’re on the fence." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).
7. A sleeveless fit and flare dress with an elegant sweetheart neckline you'll love so much you'll wonder if that wish you recently made upon a star has come true in the form of this outfit.
8. A Swiss dot ruffled number that'll look simply fantastic on you — add some playful sunglasses, a cute handbag, and your fave pair of shoes to complete the look!
Promising review: "The perfect dress. You can wear this to church, a wedding, dinner, anywhere! It's so cute and comfortable! My new favorite dress." —Alicia Christe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 12 colors).