34 Things To Give Your Home A Spring Makeover On A Budget

1. A set of six faux potted flowers that'll make your seasonal decorating a whole lot easier — perfect for anyone who has always dreamt of filling their home with florals but is sadly lacking a green thumb.
Promising review: "These pots were just as pictured. The color of the pots and flowers are all very pretty. Would definitely recommend to brighten up your home." —Denise Deshaies
Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sets).
2. A fast-acting lawn repair formula made up of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment will undo all the damage your beloved doggo (who, obviously, can't help but pee all over your grass) has done to the yard. Now, back to trying to teach Fido *not* to dig up the new grass...
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
3. A large woven basket that'll act as decor while *also* providing you with a designated spot to store all the throw blankets you love to break out and huddle under during rainy days.
Promising review: "This organizing basket is just what I was looking for to store our warm winter throws in our family room. It’s absolutely beautiful! The two-tone colors match my space perfectly! The basket material is very thick and sturdy. It easily holds its shape, even when empty. I am so pleased with the quality and the craftsmanship. I will definitely look into other sizes and styles." —Sky
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three sizes and two colors).
4. A ready-to-spray bleach-free outdoor cleaner to help you tackle stubborn stains without having to break out a pressure washer (phew). It's made with a fast-foaming formula that's safe for plants (double phew). Fare thee well, backyard filth!
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
5. Color-changing solar lights shaped like lilies that'll transform your garden into a whimsical wonderland Alice herself might just wander into.
Promising review: "The pictures don't do these justice. At night my backyard looks like a scene from Avatar. The light itself is not bright, but the colors are very vibrant and intense. The color transition is gradual and glowing. They are hypnotic to watch. During the day they are unobtrusive and don't look too fake or artificial. The green leaves are very bendable, the stems of the flowers are somewhat pliable and the cloth that makes up the petals can be smoothed and manipulated a bit so you can make them look different and more realistic. I've had them for a couple of weeks and so far they are performing perfectly. They are simply beautiful and we love them!" —Zavanna
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $17.99 (available in two styles).
6. A variety of sunflower seeds to revive that boring patch of dirt in your yard into a photo shoot–worthy garden without the stress of hand selecting which flowers to plant. Alexa, play "Sunflower" by Harry Styles.
Created by Nature is a small business!
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. Few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. Wooden bunny toast tongs that'll most certainly put a ~spring~ in your step — not to mention your fingertips will *finally* be saved from your all-too-often impulse to grab things out of the toaster with your bare hands. (Stop that!)
Promising review: "I figured it was more of a novelty than anything and doubted that I would use it much, but decided to try it out anyway. Turns out that I actually use it quite often! It allows me to grab my bread/bagel/muffin from the toaster without either burning my fingers or having to wait until it's cooled (and therefore, less likely to melt the butter or cream cheese I attempt to spread onto it). Also, since the bunny is quite adorable and stands upright, I can set it on my counter beside my toaster, so it doesn't take up more space in my (very full) utensil drawer." —Sarah D. C. F.
Get them from Amazon for $13.50.
8. Prismatic window film, because once in a while, everything actually CAN be filled with magic and rainbows! This film will also provide you with some privacy while adding color to the room when the sun hits *just* right.
Check out one former BuzzFeed Shopping editor's writeup on the Rabbitgoo rainbow privacy film for more deets on why it's so popular!
Promising review: "Buy it just for the prisms! I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then, when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall...and the bed...and the cat." —J. B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
9. Or prism sun catchers, in case you don't want to go through the motion of applying a film to your windows. Springtime rainbows coming right up!
Promising review: "I love prisms, and was surprised to find a set online for such a good price. I ordered one as a Christmas gift for my daughter, and was delighted to see it arrive beautifully packaged with a fishline for hanging and a microfiber cloth for cleaning. Since then, I have ordered three more sets as gifts! My infant granddaughter loves to chase the rainbows the prisms make across the room." —Maggie W. Rowe
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.38.
10. Colorful hanging planters to place along your back patio, so even on the rainiest of spring days you'll still have a gorgeous garden to peek out at.
Promising review: "These little colorful pots are a perfect addition to my spring and summer outdoor decorating! I love them." —Lori Ann Coleman
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.