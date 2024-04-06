34 Things To Give Your Home A Spring Makeover On A Budget

Check out one former BuzzFeed Shopping editor's writeup on the Rabbitgoo rainbow privacy film for more deets on why it's so popular!

Promising review: "Buy it just for the prisms! I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then, when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall...and the bed...and the cat." —J. B.

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).