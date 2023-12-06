67 Small Gifts To Surprise Your Significant Other With This Holiday Season

BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly (seen above, right) used this on a 5-day trip to Iceland (it was the only bag she packed!) and loves it:

"I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors."

Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (available in 32 styles).