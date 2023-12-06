67 Small Gifts To Surprise Your Significant Other With This Holiday Season

1. A mini belt bag they can wear across their body like a lil' fashionista when they go to brunch or around their waist more practically when they're out on a hike. Reviewers love that it's similar to the cult favorite Lululemon belt bag 😉.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly (seen above, right) used this on a 5-day trip to Iceland (it was the only bag she packed!) and loves it:
"I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors."
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (available in 32 styles).
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives lashes instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $4.99
3. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget they can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when they just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on their walls.
Check them out on TikTok!
Promising review: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a pack of 16).
4. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to their face each time they glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become their companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
5. A book-shaped flower vase they'll *literally* love so much they'll treat themselves to flowers every single weekend just to ensure it's always filled with fresh ones.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors).
6. A screaming goat figurine they can click every few hours to keep their coworkers on their toes. Who wouldn't love THAT?
It also comes with a teeny tiny book any goat-lover will appreciate.
Promising review: "This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle, and move on throughout our day. No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.56.
7. A 12-oz bottle of Mike's Hot Honey that'll help them take the flavor of their boring weeknight recipes to the next level with just a drizzle.
I've introduced everyone in my life to this delectable condiment. Mike's Hot Honey is sweet with a kick of heat — you'll want to pour it over everything you eat. I personally love it on chicken cutlets and pepperoni pizza, but do with it what you will! Additionally, MIke's Hot Honey is a small business!
Promising review: "I tend to shy away from spicy foods, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to try a new condiment to liven up snacks and recipes with. I was afraid the spice would be overpowering, but it’s actually quite mellow and smooth; just the right touch of heat. So far, I’ve enjoyed this on fruit salad (banana/strawberry/blueberry) with cottage cheese and drizzled on the original Chick-fil-A sandwich....so delicious!" —Sleeps in Rain
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in various sizes and packs).
8. The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook, perfect for anyone who would basically give their kidney away if it meant being able to chow down on a Mickey-shaped pretzel right about now.
Promising review: "This cookbook brings Disney magic to your kitchen! If you have grown up going to the Disney Parks or discovered them as an adult easily one of the greatest aspects is the food. I always wanted that food when I got home and now I can. This book is so comprehensive covering the best dishes organized by park. It is a beautiful book that will bring our family magic for years to come!!!" —Jason M. Bernhisel
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 2-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
For more recipes, check out The Unofficial Disney Parks Epcot Cookbook.
9. A Saucemoto dip clip, because eating fries while you're in the car just tastes better and your partner shouldn't have to sacrifice their favorite dipping sauce to do so! Thanks to this lil' clip they really can have it all.
Saucemoto is a small business!
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." —Pleasure Pamela
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and sets of four, five, six, and 10).
10. A festive version of the popular Anthropologie bistro tile mug — it's more than ready to be the "holly" to your loved one's "jolly" this holiday season.
Promising review: "Nice, vibrant colors. Seems very good quality Planning to give as gifts." —Lmnop7
Shipping info: Standard shipping is 4–8 business days, but Express and Overnight shipping is available for an additional fee.
Get it from Anthropologie for $14 (available in 26 styles).
Check out the entire Festive Bistro collection while you're at it!