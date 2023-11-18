Revamp Your Home Without Breaking The Bank With These 34 Affordable Products

1. Black matte-steel cabinet pulls you can easily swap in place of your current ones to bring a more modern feel to the vanity you inherited when you moved into your place.
Promising review: "Perfect! They were exactly what I was going for! Great quality, very durable, and actually have some weight to them. Great purchase for replacing all of the hardware in my kitchen and bathroom for the camper I am remodeling. Definitely would recommend, especially at such an amazing price. Great value for great quality!" —Summertime
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in quantities one through 60 and in seven colors).
2. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive that'll give your old desk an entirely new life or upgrade your ratty bathroom counters into ones you'd admire on Pinterest.
Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to refinish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that... paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl(?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Ezra Boyd
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in five sizes).
3. Stainless-steel-effect contact paper you can use to give your outdated appliances a Cinderella-like makeover., Bibbidi, bobbidi, BOOM: fresh and modern kitchen at your service.
And when you move or change your mind, you can easily remove or reposition it!
Promising review: "I bought this to do a little update to a dishwasher I didn't want to replace since it is fairly new. I simply added a piece of it to a black dishwasher and it really helped to tie it in with our other new stainless/black appliances. It's been on for over a month and is holding up perfectly." —KFran
Get an 18-inch x 6-foot roll from Amazon for $17.92.
4. A wall-mounted coat rack to serve as both a lovely lil' piece of wall decor and lend a helpful hand to hang your accessories — as if you needed another excuse to buy a new coat.
Check out a TikTok of the coat rack in action.
Promising review: "I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not is use, and when it use it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." —Femke
Get it from Amazon for $47.97+ (available in three colors).
5. Prismatic window film, because once in a while everything actually CAN be filled with magic and rainbows! This film will also provide you with some privacy while adding color into the room when the sun hits *just* right.
Check out BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film for more details!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 12 sizes).
6. A set of cylindrical wineglasses that'll feel like a major upgrade from the ones you somehow inherited from your older sister when you moved into your first apartment — these beauties are *yours* and will make any space feel like home sweet home.
Joy Jolt is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I saw these wineglasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three styles).
7. A set of simple picture frames you can fill with your favorite printed photos (how chic would they look in black and white?!) or with art prints you've had your eye on foreverrrrr.
Promising review: "First, I love that the front is not glass. The frames are lightweight, so it gives me flexibility when hanging. They're nice frames and I'm glad I bought them. They are now displaying my favorite artwork pieces my children have brought to me from school." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of five for $19.99+ (available in ten colors and 14 sizes).
8. A disco ball planter that'll take any room from drab to fab the moment the sun hits it — it can be hung with a macrame rope (that's included!) or displayed on a wooden stand. Boutique hotel vibes, coming right up!
It's featured in this TikTok from @annamoraan!
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well-crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $27.97+.
9. A set of pastel kitchen utensils so you can embrace the growing Barbie Core trend and decorate your kitchen like it's, quite literally, a Dream House. Aside from just being SUPER cute, reviewers have noted that these utensils are great against heat resistance and can be tossed right into the dishwasher for cleaning.
Check out a TikTok of the utensil set in action. These can withstand temps up to 392°F.
Promising review: "Really cute set and the quality is good too, so a win-win for me! It is dishwasher-safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration. I have washed it in the dishwasher multiple times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." —Pookie Bear
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).
10. A set of velvet pillow covers you'll love for the way they'll feel oh-so-soft on your skin when you face plant directly into your pile of pillows at the end of a long day. They're also super easy to swap out when you inevitably get the itch to redecorate your room (again).
I have these velvet throw pillow covers! I break them out during the holiday season when I want to re-theme my living room to look a bit more festive. They hold up very well in the wash, really are extremely soft, and look great on display!
Promising review: "This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand-new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." —Melanie Mastin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 12 sizes and in 49 colors).
11. A mini Keurig machine for anyone who has been looking for a fun, but affordable, way to add a delightful pop of color to their kitchen counter and certainly doesn't have the time or patience to make a carefully crafted coffee each morning.
I have this machine in evergreen, and it flawlessly matches my kitchen — which absolutely sparks joy. I was admittedly a little confused at first on how to use it (surprisingly), but once I figured it out, it was smooth sailing. Since it's a single-serve machine, you'll need to add your pod, close the hatch, pour the exact amount of water you'd like to be dispensed in the top, then click the button once, and wait for the water to heat and pour out. Don't hit the button over and over like I thought I had to...oops. Anyways, it's a fabulous lil' machine and looks super cute on my counter!
Promising review: "I love the convenience of this machine, and the color makes me so happy! Such an attractive design that doesn’t take up too much space on my counter. It even matches my favorite coffee mug!" —Jen F.
Get it from Amazon for $62.05+ (available in seven colors).
12. Floral magnets you can appreciate during your hourly visit to peruse the fridge in hopes something exciting to eat has magically populated inside since you last checked.
Check out a TikTok of the flower magnets in action.
Promising review: "Just recently purchased a new fridge and wanted to keep it cool and stylish. These little magnets are adorable, they’re colorful, and they brighten my day. I love them and I would definitely gift them to a friend!" —Lisa Reviews
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in two styles).