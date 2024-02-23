42 Products Your Home Will Be Ecstatic To See You Add To Your Cart

1. A U-shaped shelf organizer so you'll never waste another moment of precious cooking time searching high and low for paprika — it'll be easily accessible so you can get right back to your seasoning process.
You can get several if needed, arranging them side by side if your shelf is wide enough, or stacking them if you have a tall cabinet.
Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree
Get it from Amazon for $27.98.
2. A broom and mop organizer because that pile of cleaning supplies you've propped up in the corner of your garage simply isn't cutting it anymore (especially when you grab one mop and they all tumble to the floor...).
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in four different pack sizes and four colors).
3. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves complete with SUPER strong adhesive. (No really, each shelf can hold up to 15 pounds!) No more worrying if your shelves can handle all of your Everything Shower items — these babies certainly will.
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the niches...grab these babies. They stick great and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (also available in silver).
4. A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform any space into a cozy nook where you can sip on a cup of tea, crack open a book, or unwind from a long day.
Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." —NG
Get it from Amazon for $17.74+ (available in 10 colors).
5. Fancy reusable dispenser bottles you can fill with your favorite shampoo, conditioner, and body wash while also curating a spa-like vibe for your bathroom! No more mixed and totally nonmatching bottles creating eyesores in the midst of your go-to relaxation spot.
Maisonovo is a small business that sells home goods.
Promising review: "I love these bottles. They make everything uniform and high-end looking for a fraction of the price. They hold up amazing. I bought another set for my second bathroom." —Cindy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
6. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.39+ (available in sizes Queen/Standard and King).
7. A kitchen mat with a lovely pattern on it, designed to leave you feeling supported even after you've spent over an hour cooking dinner for your entire family. Someone else better step up to do the dishes!
Promising review: "It took me forever to find a good mat, and I’m so happy I found this one! The color and pattern are nice. It’s comfy to stand on while I’m prepping and cooking; it’s definitely reduced my fatigue and knee pain by a ton. Firm but cushiony. ... It’s really easy to clean, and looks great still after a few months of use! We have a very active kitchen, and it’s been through a lot so far, and survived unscathed, so I’m looking forward to a long life from it. I’ll probably buy a longer one to go on the other side of the kitchen!" —Cora Baker
Get it from Amazon for $42.67+ (available in four sizes and 14 colors/patterns).
8. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Over all very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
ChomChom is a small business!
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes has put it to the test:
It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds. "
Promising reviews: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. Luigi's Sink and Drain Plunger — a miniature tool you'll pat yourself on the back for buying when your bathroom sink finally exclaims "I'VE HAD IT WITH YOU AND YOUR HAIR SHEDDING!" If you tend to wash, dye, or style your hair over the sink, you most certainly need this in your cleaning arsenal.
Please note how hard I'm trying not to make a Super Mario Bros. plumbing joke right now.
Promising review: "Y’all, this thing is amazing! My kitchen sink was completely clogged for four days. I’ve been trying to clear the drain with a different sink plunger that I already had and it didn’t do diddly squat. I was about to give up and call a plumber. Then I decided to order this one and it just arrived… it completely cleared the drain in like three minutes. So then I decided to take it to the bathroom sink that had been draining extremely slow and within a minute, I had the water running so quick and smooth again. I got the small one and it’s the perfect size for kitchen and bathroom sinks." —JNeen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. Washable microfiber mop pads you can use with your Swiffer WetJet and finally stop spending so much money on disposable options.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone. Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "These are life changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are :)." —JB
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.75.
12. Clover-shaped cabinet knobs with Van Cleef vibes (if you know you know) that'll add some glitz and glam to any piece of furniture with drawers.
Promising review: "I love these knobs they are so cute and do the job vs spending lots of money on knobs that will break within a year." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $17.19 (available in six colors).
Don't forget to clip the 20% off coupon before you check out!
13. A petaled desk chair for anyone with office goals that simply consist of feeling like they're living inside The Little Mermaid — this fabulous-beyond-fabulous chair even comes with a bow-shaped lumbar support pillow. Did I mention how fabulous it is?
Promising review: "I love the material. It’s soft and won't scratch the walls. It’s comfy. I love the wheels because it’s easy to push around." —Diane DeRosier
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in six colors).
14. An all-natural tile and tub cleaner you can count on to effectively remove mold, mildew, and rust — just think of *how* satisfying your before and after photos will be.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck, and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls, and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree, and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate, and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.70.
15. An arc floor lamp that'll add the perfect amount of light to your space without making it as bright as the sun (yikes). It'll illuminate your go-to reading spot and ensure you're good to go whenever you finally get around to tackling that ever-growing TBR stack.
Check out a TikTok of the arc floor lamp in action.
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" —Steve
Get it from Amazon for $74.99 (available in two colors).
16. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can keep in the bottom of your garbage can to fight off even the stinkiest of smells — there's nothing worse than opening your kitchen garbage after throwing out broccoli the night before. 🤢
I have a similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you go to change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scent so far and they last a long time, 3+ months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old). Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98.
17. A concentrated leather cleaner for anyone who has no idea how to properly care for their couch — give it a second chance at life by swiping it with this cleanser now and then! You can also totally use it on handbags and jackets.
Leather Honey is a small business!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I knew my couches were dirty but I didn't realize they were this bad off. Prior to switching to Leather Honey I was using leather wipes from another company. Those wipes didn't do much for dirt removal as I am now seeing. The leather is a yellow cream color but the sofas were looking gray. Leather Honey took the dirt right off. I left the solution to soak in for two minutes in the more problematic areas and then wiped it off clean." —Ruby
Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in three sizes).