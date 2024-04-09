37 Products Under $20 You Won't Regret Buying

1. A water filtration straw any adventurous hiker/explorer should have on-hand so they'll always have access to fresh, clean water.
This filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water and doesn't require batteries or any other moving parts! Note: If you are immunocompromised, take care when using this product.
Promising review: "I frequently hike and camp in the backcountry all over the United States. Carrying the amount of water that I need to survive during these trips is just not feasible due to the weight. I recently took a LifeStraw out for a test on a backcountry hike in the Rocky Mountains. I stopped for a drink at every stream, lake, or other water source that I came across. I was drinking fresh snowmelt and also from lakes that are home to beavers and other wildlife. There was no added taste to the water, and I didn't get sick during or after the trip. The one drawback to the LifeStraw is that it does take a bit of suction to start and keep the water flowing. When you're at high altitudes in the mountains, this leads to longer 'drink breaks' because you can get winded pretty easily while trying to suck up water through the LifeStraw. However, its size and weight advantages when hiking mountainous terrain vastly outweigh this minor drawback." —Charlie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors and in multipacks).
2. Colorful silicone luggage wheel covers that'll reduce the blasphemous noise your beloved suitcase typically makes as you make your way through the airport.
Before ordering make sure you confirm the size of the wheels, the distance between the wheels and the axles and fenders meet the noted size requirements.
Promising review: "These rubber wheels are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quiet, doesn’t mess with the luggage wheel rotation, and little less vibration. Love the bright red color. It goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install, and it’s funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires — details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
Get a set of eight wheel covers from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
3. Exfoliating skincare mitts designed to lift away dead skin (and remove a spray tan that's seen better days) — an excellent way for you to kickstart your spa-like experience at home.
Seraphic Skincare is a small business!
Promising review: "If you're trying to find something for body exfoliation...this is it. Just this glove, water, and some time. I soaked in the bathtub for about 10 minutes, then got to exfoliating." —Kari Shawhan
Get it from Amazon for $799.
4. Classic round sunglasses to add into your daily rotation now that the sunshine is back and ready to play — you'll look cooler than cool in these babies while also protecting your eyes ☀️.
These sunglasses feature anti-glare lenses that can block 99.99% of both UVA and UVB radiation.
Promising review: "This is actually the first time I decided to buy sunglasses online without trying them first but honestly it was a great decision. They look exactly like in the pictures and did fit perfectly. Worked great during my trip to Puerto Rico, so I would buy again." —Marta
Get them from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 10 styles).
5. Bike shorts complete with pockets (!!!) because the warmer weather is just around the corner — we'll all be transitioning from oversized sweatshirts/leggings to our elevated combo of oversized tees/bike shorts before ya know it.
Promising review: "First time trying a pair of bike shorts and I am officially OBSESSED! The material these are made of is so soft. I’d say they are about medium compression. I did a workout in them and they didn’t seem to roll or anything. So far, I am very happy with them!" —Bailee Dalton
Get them from Amazon for $13.99 (available in women's sizes S–2XL and 16 styles).
6. A ready-to-spray bleach-free outdoor cleaner to help you tackle stubborn stains without having to break out a pressure washer (phew). It's made with a fast-foaming formula that's safe for plants (double phew). Fare thee well, backyard filth!
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
7. Color-changing solar lights shaped like lilies that'll transform your garden into a whimsical wonderland Alice herself might just wander into.
Promising review: "The pictures don't do these justice. At night my backyard looks like a scene from Avatar. The light itself is not bright, but the colors are very vibrant and intense. The color transition is gradual and glowing. They are hypnotic to watch. During the day, they are unobtrusive and don't look too fake or artificial. The green leaves are very bendable, the stems of the flowers are somewhat pliable and the cloth that makes up the petals can be smoothed and manipulated a bit so you can make them look different and more realistic. I've had them for a couple of weeks and so far they are performing perfectly. They are simply beautiful, and we love them!" —Zavanna
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $17.99 (available in two styles).
8. A set of six faux potted flowers that'll make your seasonal decorating a whole lot easier — perfect for anyone who has always dreamt of filling their home with florals but is sadly lacking a green thumb.
Promising review: "These pots were just as pictured. The color of the pots and flowers are all very pretty. Would definitely recommend to brighten up your home." —Denise Deshaies
Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sets).
9. A stroller caddy in a variety of stylish colors — it has adjustable straps to ensure it'll fit basically any stroller you've got, and you can use it to store your keys, sunglasses, your own bev, and whatever other necessity you can think of when going to the park with your kiddo.
Promising review: "Fits STURDY TWO 40oz Stanley cups! So pretty and elegant. It is smaller, but my daughter is a toddler, so I don't need wipes or diapers. With both cups it can still fit my phone, wallets, keys, sunglasses, etc. The Velcro strap goes down into the pouch, making support that doesn't slide down the stroller handles like other pouches. So great! Highly recommend." —Sydni
Get it from Amazon for $18.79+ (available in eight styles).
10. A scented cuticle oil infused with real flowers for anyone who wants to hydrate, moisturize, and strengthen their cuticles while also literally embracing the "florals for spring" vibe.
Blossom is a small business!
Promising review: "Absolutely love this cuticle oil. I operate heavy machinery for a living, and even wearing gloves all the time my hands, especially cuticles, dry out and crack and hurt. This oil only takes a little to go a long way. I got the 🍍 and it smells great. Most importantly I have noticed a change in just a few short days. I first found out about the product because my nail salon uses it for every mani!" —Alicia S.
Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in 30 scents).