1. A mini belt bag they can wear across their body like a lil' fashionista when they go to brunch or around their waist more practically when they're out on a hike. Reviewers love that it's similar to the cult favorite Lululemon belt bag 😉.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly (seen above, right) used this on a 5-day trip to Iceland (it was the only bag she packed!) and loves it:
"I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors."
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (available in 32 styles).
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives lashes instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99
3. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget they can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when they just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on their walls.
Check them out on TikTok!
Promising review: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a pack of 16).
4. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that’ll have them wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.
Promising review: "Um...WOW! I have used so many products to help with my dry, red, and inflamed skin. During the winter it is so hard to keep my skin moisturized through out the day. Within two days I saw such a huge difference. So calming and gives you a nice, moisturized glow. I feel so much better knowing my skin is healing. I will use this in my routine for the rest of my life!" —Christina A.
Get it from Amazon for $15.38.
5. And COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer they've *absolutely* seen popping off all over their TikTok FYP — it'll pair perfectly with the Power Repairing Essence and assist in relieving their skin of redness and dryness. They might want to think twice before saying "gross" the next time they see a trail of snail slime in their garden...
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this I caved. I have sensitive acne prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292
Get it from Amazon for $14.89
6. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to their face each time they glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become their companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
7. LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches — which I'm pretty sure is what Bruno Mars was talking about when he sang about "24K magic." They're packed with hyaluronic acid to help banish dark circles under the eyes and leave 'em looking much less puffy. These would make fantastic stocking stuffers!
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft! You just have to make sure you clean your face very well before use, and wash with warm water after use! Absolutely will be buying again!" —Kayleena
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $14.97.
8. A book-shaped flower vase they'll *literally* love so much they'll treat themselves to flowers every single weekend just to ensure it's always filled with fresh ones.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors).
9. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — your loved one will get the chance to dig deep into their past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself. ♥️" —Molls
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
10. A pair of wireless sleep headphones, because we're basically living in the future —they can listen to music, a podcast, or their go-to comfort show (helloooo endless hours of Gilmore Girls) to help them fall asleep without fruitlessly attempting to get cozy with earbuds bulging out of their ears.
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 15 colors).
11. A wine glass holder for the shower so ythey can unwind after a long stressful day, sip on their favorite vino, and wash their hair at the same time.
30 Watt is a small business that sells a variety of giftable products.
Promising review: "Bought this as a birthday present for my best friend. We often drink wine together and I know she often drinks wine in the bathtub. She loved this gift and thought it was quite entertaining and the perfect invention for her. If I had a bathtub I would be buying a second one for myself." —Ally Stage
Get it from Amazon for $12.49+ (available in four colors).
12. A helpful silicone dinosaur they can rely on to keep them company at their desk and also prop up their phone for you — what a thoughtful lil' guy!
Promising review: "Obsessed! This is the perfect phone stand, I can’t live without it. I take it with me when I travel. I’ve probably bought about 6 over the years. A must for laying in bed and scrolling on your phone or watching videos. Whenever I lose it, I’m constantly saying, 'Where is my Dino?!'" —Michelle Murphy
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 colors or glow-in-the-dark).