33 Products That’ll Improve Your Day-To-Day In 2024 — Simple As That

1. A Saucemoto dip clip, because eating fries while you're in the car just tastes better and you shouldn't have to sacrifice your favorite dipping sauce to do so! Thanks to this lil' clip you really can have it all.
Saucemoto is a small business!
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four colors and sets of four, six, and 10).
2. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer reviewers adore because of its lightweight texture and how wonderfully it works to reduce the appearance of pores. You can also count on it to help you apply your makeup smoothly and evenly.
I, like many others (it has over 29,000 5-star reviews on Amazon) have this primer and also agree that it's fantastic! It really does go on my skin so smoothly, I can barely even feel that I've put any primer on at all. My makeup stays on so nicely when I take the time to apply it over it. And at a price like this? Ya can't beat it.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three shades).
3. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
Check it out in action on TikTok!
After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning.
Promising review: "It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard bristle tooth brush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral build up, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in three sizes).
4. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy you can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when you just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Check them out on TikTok!
Promising review: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69+ (also available in a pack of 16).
5. A milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your latte into one just like your favorite barista whips up for you at your go-to coffee shop. Delish.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 45 styles).
6. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Also! Fullstar is a small business!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
7. A waterproof shower phone holder, because why buy an extra music-playing device when you already have your Spotify linked to your phone? Stow your phone away in this for safe keeping, then proceed to sing and dance your heart out to The Best of Taylor Swift while washing your hair.
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder in action.
Promising review: "This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white so it would match my shower." —Brittney Steele
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in five colors).
8. A color-changing moon lamp to keep you company during late night gaming sessions (and encourage you to stop sitting in darkness, save for your monitor light). It works alongside an app that'll let you customize the color of your lighting and it also has color modes that are sound-reactive and will change along with whatever music you've decided to vibe with that night.
Check out an unboxing + how it works in this TikTok from @heartdefensor!
Promising review: "I bought this lamp after seeing it on TikTok. It looked really cool and thought it would be a nice addition to my bedroom! This lamp is so adorable and perfect for bedrooms of any age and would definitely go well with a kawaii gamer setup too. It has a multitude of color options; the gradient pastel rainbow is my favorite! It's controllable from your smartphone or touch, and it has a neat little feature where it changes color based on the sound it picks up! It's super affordable, especially compared to other smart lights like Phillips Hue." —Alice
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available corded or cordless, and with or without Wi-Fi for Amazon Alexa/Google Home compatibility).
9. A TikTok Bluetooth scrolling remote that'll take your laziness trait to the next level but leave you feeling smug at the same time for working smarter not harder. You can set this bad boy up then get under your covers and enjoy some seriously cozy scrolling, hands-free.
You can also use the remote to take selfies on your phone from afar!
Check out a TikTok of the remote in action!
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
10. A Bluetooth speaker with an adorable '90s feel to it that you can program with fun pixelated messages, a clock, and animations galore! This lil' gadget has RGB-backlit buttons and, of course, has the ability to play music and podcasts.
Check out an unboxing TikTok from @thatkawaiigrl!
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes loves hers! You can read more on why it's one of her favorite pieces of desk decor here.
Promising reviews: "I actually impulsively purchased this because I saw it on TikTok. I have had it for a little over a month now, and it is actually the best item I have purchased in a while. I admit, there is a slight learning curve when setting it up because there is not a clear-cut instructions guide for all of the features, but once you figure it out, it’s so worth it. It is really multifunctional and you can customize it to your liking. I really love the mini games feature on here, like Tetris and Snake, because they all bring back childhood memories for me. My favorite part is the fact that it works as a speaker and when I play music, I can have little videos sync to the music. Who knew a tiny little speaker could bring me so much joy. It is a bit pricy though, but it is just so cute. If you’re looking for a sign to buy this, here’s your sign." —Khuyen Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in five colors).
11. A pair of wireless sleep headphones, because we're basically living in the future — you can listen to music, a podcast, or your go-to comfort show (helloooo endless hours of Gilmore Girls) to help you fall asleep without fruitlessly attempting to get cozy with earbuds bulging out of your ears.
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 17 colors).
12. An acupressure mat and pillow set to help reduce muscle tension and back pain — a must-have for attempting to restore your body to its prime after an extra-long work day.
Talk to your doctor before using this if you're in pain. Read more about how applying pressure to acupoints on your body can help muscles relax and improve blood flow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "Honestly, a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for 20 bucks I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8–10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." —Arlington Ink
Get it from Amazon for $26.83+ (available in 10 colors).